Best Market Research on Medical Vacuum Systems Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Medical Vacuum Systems Market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 6.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Medical Vacuum Systems Market

Medical Vacuum Systems Market, By Product Type, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Growing demand for suction systems in healthcare will drive medical vacuum systems market during the forecast period. Application of medical vacuum systems in anesthesiology, gynecology and dentistry among others, for removal of excess fluid should boost the business growth. Advent of technology in wound drainage, gastric emptying, liposuction, cleaning endotracheal tubes and chest & lung drainage will offer several opportunities for medical vacuum systems market over the forecast period. Additionally, application of vacuum systems in healthcare with integrated NFPA 99 requirements can play a vital role in transforming healthcare system, thereby, accelerating medical vacuum systems industry growth.

Rapidly surging number of hospital admissions will serve to be positive impact rendering factor for business growth. Thus, growing demand for technologically advanced and superior quality medical vacuums for installation in hospital settings will favour industry growth. Newly introduced medical vacuum systems are designed to produce suction system that facilitates safe removal of undesirable fluids and gases to ensure sterility during surgical intervention. Aforementioned factors should enhance the demand for these systems in the healthcare industry. However, high maintenance cost associated with medical vacuum systems may impede industry growth during the forecast period.

Medical Vacuum Systems Market, By Product

Standalone vacuum systems segment is projected to witness around 6% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. These systems are highly preferred during the dental surgeries in dental clinics as well as in research laboratories. Standalone vacuum systems help to maintain sterile environment for several research activities that should surge the segmental growth.

Centralized vacuum systems segment was valued over USD 370 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow significantly by 2025. Benefits offered by centralized vacuum systems such as ease of use and availability of systems in different specifications will boost the business growth.

Medical Vacuum Systems Market, By Technology

Oil sealed rotary vane technology segment accounted for around 28% revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to show similar growth during the analysis timeline. Increasing demand for technologically advanced oil sealed rotary vane in healthcare industry should foster segmental growth. Additionally, benefits such as air-cooled design and long vane life will further augment oil sealed rotary vane technology segment growth.

Dry rotary vane technology segment held more than USD 290 million in 2018 and is estimated to witness lucrative CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Segmental growth is attributable to increasing manufacturers investment in R&D activities for development of innovative dry rotary vane. Moreover, several advantages of dry rotary vanes including long vane life, low vibration, high efficiency and low energy use will render positive impact on the industry growth.

Germany Medical Vacuum Systems Market Size, By Technology, 2018 (USD Million)

Medical Vacuum Systems Market, By Application

Wound care segment held more than 16% revenue share in 2018 and will show lucrative growth during the forecast period. Segment demand is attributed to growing preference for negative pressure wound therapies. Additionally, increasing incidence of periodontal diseases and rising number of surgical procedures will further favor industry growth.

Cardiac arrest segment was valued over USD 120 million in 2018. Rising patient pool suffering from cardiac arrest, CVD and atrial fibrillation will boost the demand for various surgical procedures, thereby surging the demand for medical vacuum systems in hospitals. Moreover, technological advancements in cardiac ablation devices will augment the segmental growth.

Medical Vacuum Systems Market, By End-use

Hospitals segment accounted for significant revenue in 2018 and will grow around 6.5% over the analysis timeframe. Hospitals can afford costly and advanced medical equipment. Additionally, growing preference for portable and advanced medical vacuum systems during surgical procedures should enhance the segmental growth.

Laboratories segment was valued over USD 450 million in 2018 due to increasing demand for medical vacuums in laboratories. Moreover, investments by public and private organizations in R&D activities coupled with technological advancements such as device miniaturization and improved efficiency will prove beneficial for the segment growth.

Medical Vacuum Systems Market, By Region

North America medical vacuum systems market is projected to witness over 6% CAGR during forthcoming years. Regional growth is attributed to increasing awareness regarding innovative and advanced medical vacuums. Additionally, well-developed healthcare infrastructure and strong foothold of prominent industry players in the region will accelerate North America medical vacuum systems industry growth.

Asia Pacific medical vacuum systems market was valued more than USD 290 million in 2018. Growing geriatric population suffering from several chronic diseases and increasing government initiatives for enhanced healthcare infrastructure in the region will foster business growth.

Asia Pacific Medical Vacuum Systems Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Medical Vacuum Systems Market

Notable industry players operating in medical vacuum systems market include Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, Air Techniques, Allied Healthcare Products, Busch, ConvaTec, DrAgerwerk, INTEGRA Biosciences, Laerdal Medical, Medela and Medicop. The business players implement various strategies including acquisitions, partnerships and product launches to capitalize on market opportunities and sustain market competition.

In March 2018, Walker Filtration Ltd., a manufacturer of high-efficiency equipment for the treatment of compressed gas, air and vacuum was acquired by Atlas Copco, that offers sustainable productivity solutions. The acquisition aimed at enhancing companys existing product portfolio and increasing its competence and presence in the market of equipment for the treatment of compressed vacuum, air and gas.

In February 2018, Gardner Denver, that provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment acquired Runtech systems, one of the leading manufacturers of turbo vacuum technology systems. The strategy enabled company to expand technology to wider flow control, vacuum & pressure systems and other services to improve companys performance.

Medical Vacuum Systems Industry Viewpoint

History of vacuum pumps can be tracked back in 1650, with its introduction by Otto von Guericke. Use of medical vacuums systems in the healthcare settings started in 1990s for maintaining patient health with ease. Several manufacturers started developing innovative and technologically advanced systems for various healthcare purposes. The medical vacuum systems are specially designed for removal of unwanted fluids or gases from hospital/laboratory working areas. Medical vacuum systems focus on providing care for elderly, outpatients and people with disabilities. Moreover, it aids healthy individuals in monitoring their health and well-being using different applications. Focus of business players on introduction of novel products has led to launch of various medical vacuum systems over the recent years. Market players such as Allied Healthcare Products Inc., INTEGRA Biosciences are focusing their efforts in R&D activities for development of technologically advanced products. Growing adoption of such products will surge the demand for medical vacuum systems thus driving industry growth during the forthcoming years.

