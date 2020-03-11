Best Market Research on Low Migration Inks Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Low Migration Inks Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Low Migration Inks Market size was over USD 300 million in 2018 and is projected to expand at over 7% CAGR over the forecast timeframe.

U.S. Low Migration Inks Market size, By End-user Industry, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Escalating consumption of packaged food and the need to secure these food products from getting blended with the printed inks on food packets is anticipated to fuel the low migration ink market size by 2025. The increasing demand for light packaging of food materials combined with the rising usage of low migration printing inks in the labelling of pharmaceuticals products, cosmetics, alcohol bottles is likely to propel the product demand during the forecast timeframe. Low migration inks, also known as printing ink for food contact materials, are applicable in the labelling or branding of packaging items owing to its property to restrain the unwanted transfer of inks into the food materials. This ink migration can cause damage to the flavor, appearance, odor, safety or the taste of the eatables enclosed within the package. The materials used for formulating low migration inks are ingredients with heavy molecular weight, that possesses low migrant features. The heavy weighted molecular components having an atomic mass of 1000 daltons are preferred.

Moreover, favorable government regulations, mandating the use of low migration inks in North America and Europe will surely bolster the product market size in the projected timespan. For instance, according to European Union Printing Inks Association (EuPIA), printing inks that are used in the packaging of food contact materials are mandated to abide the ˜GMP Regulation (EC) No 2023/2006 and the ˜Framework Regulation (EC) No 1934/2004. These aforementioned guidelines aid in regulating food safety exposures in the production and design of inks, coatings and varnishes, that are used for printing on the food contact ingredients.

However, the high cost of the product and the unavailability of favorable regulations for its use in certain regions such as Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa may prove to be an obstruction in the global growth of the low migration inks industry size by 2025. Although, the surging use of low migration printing inks in the labelling of personal care products such as cosmetics, toothpaste, toilet soaps etc. coupled with the drifting trends towards digital printing from analogue will positively generate copious opportunities for the product market in the near future.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Low Migration Inks Market

Low Migration Inks Market, By Printing Process

Based on printing process types, the low migration printing inks market is classified into flexography, digital, offset and gravure. Flexography is projected to generate the maximum revenue i.e. over USD 140 million in 2018. Flexography is basically a process of surface printing that extensively used as an economical and prompt way of smearing designs and writings for a widespread varieties of packaging items, such as plastic and paper containers, tape, corrugated or paperboard boxes, metal foil and envelopes. Flexographic printing is broadly used during bulk printing processes owing to its quickness and its application in varied surfaces, that will certainly swell the low migration printing inks market size by 2025.

Low Migration Inks Market, By End-user Industry

On the basis of end-user industries, the low migration inks market is categorized into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care and few others such as in alcohol and tobacco labelling. Low migration printing inks market for food and beverage is anticipated to surge at a CAGR over 6.5% in the forecast period. Several guidelines regarding the use of low migration inks in packaged food products will fuel the product market in the coming years. U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Union Printing Inks Association has standardized the use of low migration printing inks in the U.S. and European Union regulated nations. This regulatory trend will directly drive the overall product market size by 2025. Furthermore, bolstering packaged food sales globally is also expected to fuel the product industry size during the forecast period.

Low Migration Inks Market, By Region

Europe is anticipated to capture the maximum market share over 29% compared to any other region in 2018. This is due to the rising sale of packaged food in the region. In 2018, the packaged food industry was worth over USD 520 billion in the Western Europe. Moreover, favorable standards in the region for its use in food and beverage industry is expected to surge product market size in the region by 2025.

North America also acquired a considerable market share in the low migration printing inks market in the projected timeframe. U.S. FDA is standardizing guidelines, which is likely to boost the product demand in the pharmaceutical industry. Its application in medical labelling enhances drug safety.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Low Migration Inks Market

Low migration inks market share is contributed by the presence of several prominent market share holders. The key industry size contributors are Flint Group, Sun Chemical Corporation, Huber Group, Toyo Inks, Siegwerk Druckfarben, Agfa-Gevaer, Epple Druckfarbe, Altana, INX International, Marabu GmbH and Zeller+Gmelin.

Industry Viewpoint

Low migration inks are used in the cataloging of packaged materials due to its feature to obstruct the undesirable transfer of inks onto the packaged items. The migration of these inks can cause damage to the flavor, appearance, odor, safety or the taste of the items enclosed within the package. It is widely used in food and beverage industry due to its exceptional ink restraining property. Flexography printing process is expected to lead the overall segment to boost the total product market size by 2025. Europe and North America are the major regions that witnessed the fastest growing CAGR owing to their favorable legislations and standards

