Best Market Research on Lithopone Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Lithopone Market size exceeded USD 175 million in 2018 and expects demand of above 145 kilo tons by 2025.

U.S. Lithopone 28% Market Size, By Application, 2018 & 2025, (Kilo Tons)

Rapid development in polymers and plastics industry will positively impact lithopone market growth. The product owing to chemical inertness and low abrasiveness have applications in plastic manufacturing sector. Rising plastics demand for producing light weight vehicles will boost the market growth.

Rising disposable income and changing purchasing patterns of consumer will boost leather industry growth. Leather goods market is expected to witness substantial gains over 5% by 2025. Lithopone is used to fill tears and holes in leather goods. Rising leather goods demand due to their fancy and stylish appearance will amplify lithopone industry growth.

Lithopone is co precipitated combination of barium sulphate and zinc sulphide. It functions as a cost-effective alternative of titanium dioxide. Titanium dioxide and lithopones combination helps to decrease lacing and improves mechanical properties in plastic industry. The product aids in reducing overall system costs. Lithopone overcomes the limitations of lead carbonate of poor weathering and high toxicity.

Global flooring industry size may witness gains over 5.5% in the estimated timeline. Lithopone is used for covering cracks and other damage for linoleum flooring owing to good dispersibility. Increasing remodelling and constructing activities due to expanding retail chain network will foster flooring demand which may enhance lithopone market growth.

Lithopone is used for pigmentation of natural and synthetic elastomers. Global industrial rubber market may witness gains over 4.5% by 2022 due to increasing investments in several industries including automotive and electrical. The product also helps to enhance rheological performance in rubber blends. These factors will boost rubber production hence fortifying lithopone industry size.

Lithopone is replaced by titanium dioxide due to its comparatively more durable nature. Lithopone products may cause skin and eye irritation if exposed for a longer duration. These factors would impact the market growth and industry price trends. However, lithopones less cost as compared to titanium dioxide will foster industry growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Lithopone Market

Lithopone Market, By Product

Lithopone 28% market size may exceed USD 120 million in the estimated timeframe. It has 28% zinc content in form of zinc sulphide. B301 owing to strong reducing influence is extensively utilized in several industries including rubber and paper. Initiatives for global literacy has increased schools count, hence fostering paper demand which may enhance the market size.

Lithopone 60% market size may witness strong gains up to 2.5% by the end of 2025. It has 60% zinc content as zinc sulphide. The product due to resistance improving properties against light is utilized in rubber industry. Rising industrial rubber demand owing to increasing manufacturing activities will foster lithopone demand in rubber industry thus, propelling the market growth.

Lithopone Market, By Application

Lithopone market size from paints & coatings application is predicted to surpass USD 80 million by 2025. Paints and coatings owing to their corrosion and rust prevention properties are widely utilized in automotive applications. B301 helps to increase the coatings lifespan while reducing film cracking which may stimulate lithopone industry size.

Plastics application may witness strong gains over 3.0% by 2025. The product helps to increase extruder yields and decrease processing costs for manufacturing plastics. Rising plastics demand owing to its diverse applications in packaging and automotive sectors will boost industry growth.

Printing inks application is expected to surpass USD 30 million in the estimated timeframe. The product is an opaque pigment and functions as an extender in inks. It helps to increase inks volume without impacting its viscosity. Rising printing ink industry owing to increased consumption of packaging and graphics inks will boost lithopone demand as an extender.

Lithopone Market, By Region

Asia Pacific led by South Korea, Australia, India, and Japan lithopone market may witness strong gains over 3.0% by 2025. The product helps to improve colour retention thus, has applications in paints & coatings industry. Increasing investments in paint and coating industry for new product developments will boost the market growth.

North America driven by Mexico, Canada, and U.S. lithopone industry size is expected to surpass USD 55 million in the estimated timeframe. The product functions as a filler in paper & pulp industry. The product owing to optical properties improving nature is used for manufacturing paper. Rising paper demand owing to increasing packaging paper utilization will foster product demand.

Brazil market may witness substantial growth in the forecasted timeframe owing to rising leather industry growth. The product functions as a filler in leather industry. Brazil is one of the largest leather producers. Rising leather demand for manufacturing luxurious garments and boots will foster leather production which will boost the market size.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Lithopone Market

Global lithopone market share is moderately fragmented with major players including VB Technochemicals SA, Kremer Pigments, ANHUI UNION TITANIUM ENTERPRISE CO., LTD., Venator Materials Plc, American Elements, and Zhengzhou Vidar Water Industrial Co.Ltd . Companies are involved in strategic alliances including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnership, and capacity expansion to implement innovative manufacturing technologies to improve production capacity to cater rising lithopone demand.

Lithopone Industry Viewpoint

Lithopone is a white pigment comprising of mixture of zinc sulphide and barium sulphate. It is manufactured by precipitation through filtering, heating, and quenching. The product blends with organic compounds and confers opacity. It functions as an inert pigment for ink and paint industry. The product is utilized as a filler in leather, paper, and linoleum flooring.

