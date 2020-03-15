Best Market Research on Lithium Ion Battery Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Lithium Ion Battery Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Lithium Ion Battery Market was valued over USD 33 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand over 11% by 2025.

North America Lithium Ion Battery Market Size, By Application, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing purchasing power of consumers coupled with continuous decline in the price of electrical vehicles will propel the market growth. In addition, implementation of stringent regulations to limit carbon emissions across transportation sector will positively impact the industry growth. For instance, in 2019 European Union has revised the Clean Vehicles Directive under which the national procurement target for green buses is set between 24% to 45% depending on the population and GDP of the respective countries.

Increasing adoption of clean energy technologies along with growing demand for energy storage systems (ESS) will boost the lithium ion battery market growth. ESS mitigates concerns toward energy security and provides a cost effective & sustainable solution to meet the increasing energy demand. Multiple countries across the globe have announced targets aimed toward curbing carbon emissions and promote clean energy technologies which in turn will drive the product penetration.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Lithium Ion Battery Market

Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Components

Cathode in lithium ion battery market is anticipated to exceed USD 20 billion by 2025. Short discharge time, low maintenance and long service life are some of the key features that will drive the demand for new chemistries including NMC, LTO and LMO when compared to available counterparts.

Separator segment will witness growth on account of growing demand for new battery technologies across industrial and mobility applications. Separators are key component of the battery as they prevent electrical short-circuits by isolating the electrodes. It also used for electrolyte reservoir, which act as a medium for transfer of ions during the charge and discharge cycles.

Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Chemistry

China Lithium Ion Battery Market Size, By Chemistry, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery market will grow on account of its strong electrochemical performance, low resistance, and high current rating. Enhanced life cycle, and high thermal stability are some of the other key characteristics favoring product adoption over available alternatives. These units are prominently used across portable and stationary applications where high load currents and endurance are prime considerations.

Nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery market is anticipated to witness growth over 14% by 2025. The combination of Nickel, Manganese and Cobalt offers a distinctive blend that lowers the material cost on account of low Cobalt content in the battery. Its wide raging applications across E-bikes, medical devices, and EVs along with competitive pricing when compared with other lithium ion chemistries will positively impact the product demand.

Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Application

Industrial application segment was valued over USD 2 billion in 2018. Growing concerns toward worker safety coupled with long cycle life are some of the indispensable factors favoring the deployment of these units. Longer warranty periods along with enhanced operational life will boost the installation of these systems. In addition, increasing demand for electro mobility across the logistics and supply chain industry will enhance the industry landscape.

Lithium ion battery market from automotive applications is set to witness robust growth on account of growing focus toward zero emission vehicles coupled with introduction of extensive subsidy schemes & incentives toward EV adoption. Ongoing technological advancements toward enhancing the battery life & optimizing performance along with increasing demand for personal mobility will boost product penetration. In addition, rising investments toward the development of EV charging infrastructure will further enhance the industry growth.

Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Region

Europe Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

China market will witness robust gain of over 13% by 2025. Strong economic growth along with ongoing expansion & development of automobile manufacturing centers will enhance the business outlook. For instance, as per IEA, in 2018, number of electric cars in China reached 2.3 million which was around 45% of the global electric passenger cars fleet.

The U.S. lithium ion battery market is anticipated to witness growth on account of positive outlook toward utilization of ESS coupled with shifting trends toward the deployment of clean energy technologies. The country is one the early adopter of battery storage systems and as per EIA, by 2018, nearly 80% of the nations large-scale operational battery storage capacity was provided by li-ion technology. Increasing demand for EVs on account of changing consumer preference toward energy efficient vehicles will further augment the industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Lithium Ion Battery Market

Key market participants across the global lithium ion battery industry include Panasonic, Hitachi Chemical, Tesla, GS Yuasa, Samsung, Philips, LG Chem, Sanyo, A123 Systems, Toshiba, Valence, EnerDel, Saft, ProLogium, Roofer, Duracell, Energus Power, and Johnson Controls.

The industry players are involved in focused R&D activities along with product innovations to sustain a competitive edge over other industry participants. For instance, in June 2016, Hitachi Maxell, Ltd. invested at the reinforcement of production capacity of cylindrical battery. The investment was aimed toward expansion of companys business portfolio.

Lithium Ion Battery Industry Viewpoint

Lithium ion battery are available in an extensive range of chemistries including lithium iron phosphate, lithium titanate, lithium cobalt oxide, lithium manganese oxide, nickel manganese cobalt oxide and nickel cobalt aluminum oxide. Lithium is highly reactive element, which can store lot of energy in its atomic bonds resulting in very high energy density. In addition, ongoing R & D investments aimed at reducing the material costs and negative environmental impact of these batteries will support the industry growth.

