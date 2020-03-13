Best Market Research on Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Industry / Sector Trends

(LLDPE) Linear Low Density Polyethylene Market size was above USD 37 billion in 2015 with gains at over 6% between 2016 and 2024.

Europe Linear Low Density Polyethylene Market Size, By Application, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) market is likely to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. It has applications in various industries such as household products, packaging, automotive, and agriculture. Linear low density polyethylene offers a wide spectrum of advantages than other polyethylene derivatives.

Linear low density polyethylene is extensively used as films owing to its superior tensile properties. These films are used where elongation and flexibility are vital factors such as packaging industry, canal linings, miming, hazardous waste liners, and geo-membrane liners. LLDPE films are consumed widely in the food packaging industry as they are impact resistant and possess high tensile strength. Packed food & beverage consumption is increasing due to improved living standards of youth. Moreover, escalating adoption of ready-to-mix and ready-to-eat food packets has increased the linear low density polyethylene films demand in the food packaging industry.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market, By Application

Linear low density polyethylene films accounted for more than 70% of market share in 2015 and is anticipated to have a significant share during the forecast period. Increasing protective films demand in agriculture for UV rays protection and reducing soil erosion shall give a positive outlook to linear low density polyethylene market. LLDPE films are also used as a moisture barrier in the construction industry under concrete structure. Further, increased usage of films in the food packaging industry has also contributed to the market growth.

Injection molding is another crucial application of linear low density polyethylene, contributing nearly 2,500 kilo tons in 2015 market size. Injection molding is a part manufacturing technology and is used to manufacture plastic products such as pocket combs, automotive dashboards, bottle caps, and wire spools. Advantages of injection molding are better-finished parts, minimal scrap losses, low labor cost, repeatable high tolerances, and high production rates. Thus, increasing application of injection molding augments linear low density polyethylene market.

Another upcoming linear low density polyethylene application is rotomolding, it had a market size of more than USD 4.4 billion in 2015. Rotomolding process is used to manufacture hollow plastic articles without any pressure involved in its manufacturing. This technology is more economical than injection or blow molding as the molds do not have to sustain any pressure. Rotomolding has a wide range of applications in construction, furniture, agriculture, automotive, water treatment, and packaging industries. Substantial growth in all these industries has led to increasing linear low density polyethylene consumption in rotomolding applications.

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market, By Region

Asia Pacific had registered a significant market share of nearly 45% in 2015. Emerging economies construction spending is rising in this region. China and India had witnessed construction spending of around USD 1.75 trillion and USD 420 billion respectively in 2015, which is likely to boost linear low density polyethylene market over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing packed food adoption in this region due to its ease of consumption has bolstered linear low density polyethylene market.

North America has an established packed food & beverage market, especially in the U.S. Also, it has a considerable potential for infrastructural development owing to the ever-increasing living standards of their population. North America contributes significantly to the automobile industry with automotive manufacturers such as General Motors. North America had a market size of above USD 7 billion in 2015 in linear low density polyethylene market.

Europe had witnessed an increasing adoption of rotomolding technology owing to its developing telecommunication, electronics, and automobile industries. This industry flourishment has resulted in infrastructure growth in Spain, Italy, and Germany. Moreover, Germany is an automobile hub with automotive giants including Volkswagen AG and Å KODA AUTO a.s.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market

Some of the major manufacturers in linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) market are Nova Chemicals Corporation, Reliance Industries, LyondeBassells Industries N.V., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), CNPC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation), Exxon Mobil Corporation, Borealis AG, Mitsui and Westlake, Sasol Limited, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Braskem S.A, The Dow Chemical Company, Basell, and INEOS Group AG.

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Industry Viewpoint

Linear low density polyethylene has a wide number of short branches in its molecular structure. It is produced through copolymerization of long chain olefins with ethylene. It differs from low density polyethylene as it does not possess long chain branching. Linear low density polyethylene is produced at a low temperature and pressure through copolymerization of alpha olefins that include butane, octane, and hexane with ethylene. LLDPE is used for all the applications of polyethylene including geomembranes, flexible tubing, toys, covers, plastic bags, and sheets. It also has applications in the field of extrusion coating, such as paperboard packaging, to protect liquid containers. Linear low density polyethylene growth can also be attributed to the substitute of LDPE and will soon surpass LDPE in market size.

Sacks and bags manufacturers are adopting linear low density polyethylene films owing to its excellent mechanical properties. These films are used to provide a better finish and rigidity to sacks and bags. LLDPE films are also used in construction materials and rigid packaging. Booming construction industry due to infrastructural development in emerging economies is likely to increase linear low density polyethylene market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulations restricting non-biodegradable plastics usage in North America and Europe can slow down linear low density polyethylene market growth

