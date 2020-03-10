Best Market Research on Linear Alpha Olefins Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Linear Alpha Olefins Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Industry / Sector Trends

Linear Alpha Olefins Market size was over USD 12.5 billion in 2016 and consumption may exceed 7 million tons by 2024.

Positive application outlook in detergent alcohols, lubricants, oilfield chemicals, and plasticizers should drive linear alpha olefins (LAO) market size. It is extensively used as co-monomers for polypropylene and polyethylene production, thereby favoring product demand.

Growing polyethylene demand in packaging industry should stimulate linear alpha olefins market size. Global packaging market size was over USD 800 billion in 2016 and should witness significant gains owing to new packaging materials development. Rising linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) demand for its wide application usage in food packaging, shrink films, automotive, household products, and agriculture is likely to contribute towards industry growth.

Poly alpha olefins (PAO) are derived from LAO and is widely used in synthetic lubricants production. Synthetic lubricants market is expected to witness significant gains at over 3% by 2024. 1-Decene is a major PAO building block which finds application in automatic gearbox transmission fluids for automotive, turbine and machinery due to lubricating properties with high viscosity index, high oxidative and thermal stability, low volatility, and high auto ignition points, thereby reducing engine friction, improving efficiency, and longer service life.

Growth of consumer goods and automotive industries may have a positive influence on oilfield drilling sector should drive linear alpha olefins market demand. Growing automotive sales along with rise in per-capita income should boost industry growth. Stringent policies for carbon emission in automotive industry may impact engine design and hinder overall industry growth.

Key raw material used in commercial production includes ethylene, C4 steam and syn-gas. Fluctuating raw material prices due to volatile crude oil & gas market may hinder profitability and affect linear alpha olefins price trend.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Linear Alpha Olefins Market

Linear Alpha Olefins Market, By Product

1-Butene product segment in linear alpha olefins market should witness significant gains of over 4.5% during forecast period owing to its extensive application scope in manufacturing commodity polymers including polyethylene and polypropylene. It is majorly used in the production of HDPE and LLDPE, which is extensively used in flexible packaging, and automotive industries, thereby stimulating industry growth.

1-Decene product segment should surpass USD 2.5 billion by 2024 due to its wide application scope in production of synthetic lubricants. Increasing usage mainly in automotive and industrial application owing to high density and viscosity supported by growth in automobile industry which should propel linear alpha olefins industry growth.

1-Hexene product segment should have significant growth during forecast period and can be attributed to growth in automotive, consumer goods and oilfield drilling activities. Positive indicators in plastic industry owing to shift in consumer preference towards compact and strong end-use products should propel market growth.

Linear Alpha Olefins Market, By Application

Linear alpha olefins market size from oilfield chemical application is expected to grow at over 3.5% during forecast timeframe owing to growing energy demand accompanied with technological advancements in shale oil & gas extraction and drilling in the U.S.

LLDPE application sector should surpass USD 10 billion by 2024 due to extensive application scope in polymer industry. Key properties including high impact resistance and superior tensile strength has led to increase in usage over other polymer materials supported by lenient regulations mainly in India, China and Brazil should have positive influence on industry growth.

Linear Alpha Olefins Market, By Region

Europe linear alpha olefins market size should witness gains at over 3.5% during forecast timeframe. This growth can be attributed to presence of major automobile manufacturers in the region and stringent emission control regulations set forth by government agencies. Rise in per capita income coupled with increasing demand for plastic based products will further drive product demand.

China market share will grow significantly exceeding over USD 1.5 billion by 2024. Growing adoption of synthetic lubricants in automobiles due to high performance and fuel efficiency along with reducing environmental impact should favor regional growth. Supporting regulations pertaining to production and usage of polymer is likely to act as another contributing factor towards regional product demand.

Germany LAO market size will witness significant gains owing to product demand from synthetic lubricant for its use in automobile applications. Increasing production levels from detergent alcohol in the region should further drive regional product demand.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Linear Alpha Olefins Market

Linear alpha olefins market share is moderately fragmented with participants including Shell, INEOS, Sasol, SABIC, Exxon Mobil and Chevron Phillips.

Industry participants are focusing on strategic alliances, collaborations and partnerships to develop manufacturing technology and expand regional presence. They also concentrate on capacity augmentation and reducing production cost.

Linear Alpha Olefins Industry Viewpoint

Linear alpha olefins are olefins or alkenes with long chain unsaturated hydrocarbon. They are essentially synthesized from ethylene, C4 and syn-gas following full range or on purpose process. The most commonly used commercial method for production include oligomerization of ethylene that produces even numbered carbon chains ranging from C4-C30.The double bond between the carbon determines its chemical properties and its ability for polymerization and metatheisis

