Best Market Research on Kaempferol Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Kaempferol Market size exceeded USD 5 billion in 2018 and industry expects consumption of over 3.5 kilo tons by 2025.

U.S. 98% Purity Kaempferol Market Size, By Application, 2018 & 2025, (Kilo Tons)

Rising consumer awareness towards various diseases such as cancer, diabetes and obesity may drive kaempferol market demand. The anticancer activities have been reported in various cancer cells from different organs including ovarian, gastric, breast, lung, pancreatitis, skin and blood cancer.

Growing demand for various pharmaceutical products including several medicines, skin care products and anti-inflammatory products may drive market demand. Global pharmaceutical market was valued at over USD 1.2 trillion in 2018. It is widely used in various medicines owing to its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, cytoprotective and anti-cancer properties, thereby fuelling product demand.

It is one of the most abundant flavanols found in diet, with fruits including apples, blueberries, black currants, dark grapes and apricots. Global dietary supplements market may surpass USD 190 billion by 2025. These are used in dietary supplements as they provide micronutrients which are used to treat type 1 diabetes and chronic diarrhoea diseases, thereby driving product demand.

It is found in various plants including aloe vera, glycine max, sambucus nigra and moringa oleifera. The product avert oxidative damage of human cells, lipids and DNA, also averts arteriosclerosis by hindering low density lipoprotein oxidation and platelets development in the blood. Moreover, quercetin a type of flavonoid is widely used to treat various diseases including diabetes, asthma, CFS and cancer. It is also used to increase endurance & improve athletic performance which may hinder the kaempferol market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Kaempferol Market

Kaempferol Market, By Purity

98% purity kaempferol market demand from pharmaceutical application may witness significant gains up to 3.5% by 2025. Growing ovarian cancer cases among females owing to increase alcohol intake, changing dietary patters and genetics are the prime factor for the disease which may boost industry growth. It can inhibit VEGF production and suppress ovarian cancer cell metastasis which is likely to stimulate product demand. Moreover, it is a promising agent for chemoprevention of ovarian cancers, quite non-toxic, reasonable, and its consumption can be easily accepted into the routines of most women, thereby accelerating industry demand.

10% purity market size from food & beverage application may surpass USD 10 million by 2025. It is found in various green vegetables, fruits, teas and red wines owing to its antioxidant properties may drive product demand. Natural products consumption may avert various diseases such as cardiovascular and some compulsive disorders of dudoneal ulcers vascular fragility, allergies and viral and bacterial infections. Green tea protects against cancer causing cells and white and black tea produce an inhibitory effect on tumour promotion. In tea, it acts like a scavenger which aids in eradicating these diseases and stimulating the product growth.

50% purity demand from textile dying application was accounted at over 2.5% by the end of forecast timeframe. Increasing clothing goods and apparel sales through e-commerce channels is likely to spur the industry growth. It is used to dye wool, silk and cotton as it imparts different colours with different elements and offers lemon yellow, brownish yellow colour with tin, aluminium, and iron. Additionally, it is used in calcio dyeing; a plain-woven textile made from unbleached cotton, which in turn shall drive market demand.

Kaempferol Market, By Region

North America driven by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. market demand was valued at over USD 1.9 billion in 2018. Growing lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and breast cancer cases among the population may stimulate regional growth. Increasing usage of cancer drugs in the region may drive the product growth as it possesses anti-carcinogenic effects and are less toxic to normal cells in comparison with standard chemotherapy drugs, thereby driving the regional industry growth.

Europe led by UK, France, Italy and Germany kaempferol market size may expect gains close to 3% by 2025. Shift in consumer preferences towards natural alternatives products as dietary supplements over pharmaceutical ones may drive the product growth. Increasing dietary supplements consumption in the region among geriatric population as they suffer from various age-related ailments such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer may boost market demand. Functional beverages consumption such as red wines and green tea may strengthen blood vessels and reduces glucose levels in blood, thereby reducing diabetes chances which may boost the regional industry growth.

Asia Pacific led by Japan, India and China market demand may surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2025. Increasing popularity towards sport activities among youth which in turn increases dietary supplements consumption may drive the regional growth. Many athletes use dietary supplements powders as a part of their regular training and for competitions which enhances their athletic performance and improve recovery from exercise, thereby driving overall market in the region.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Kaempferol Market

Global kaempferol market share is fragmented with key players including Aktin Chemicals, FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals, Risun Bio-Tech, LGC Standards and Promocell. The industrial participants are engaged in focusing towards new product launches with ongoing research & development to enhance product portfolio business. Furthermore, the manufacturers are focusing to enlarge the business line by growing the production facilities for this product.

Industry Viewpoint

The product possesses beneficial effects in minimizing cancer risk which act as a polyphenol antioxidant. Increasing cancer cases globally owing to changing lifestyle and dietary patterns among consumer have boosted the demand for cancer drugs. Product consumption may augment the bodys antioxidant defence against free radicals, which aid in cancer development. The product is less toxic and act as an antibacterial agent towards various diseases, which is likely to stimulate the overall industry growth

