Best Market Research on Industrial Protective Clothing Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Industry / Sector Trends

Industrial Protective Clothing Market size was more than USD 5 billion for 2015 and is projected to witness gains by CAGR of 14.0% up to 2023.

Stringent industrial safety norms finalized by NIOSH, OSHA, and other regulatory bodies, particularly for oil & gas, chemical, and manufacturing sectors, will remain the key driver for the global industrial protective clothing market in the upcoming years. OSHA teamed up with various health and safety organizations for unique ideas and solutions in order to raise workplace health and safety awareness among the employees. Initiatives such as Workplace Innovator Award campaign in collaboration with companies to improve the safety standards will have a positive impact on the global industrial protective clothing market in the forecast timespan.

With rapid pace of industrialization all over the globe on the account of heavy investments in the manufacturing sector, overall demand is likely to increase substantially. Manufacturing sector employed close to 12 million people across the U.S., 29.7 million in the European Union, and over 77 million in China in 2013 and this number is set to increase throughout the forecast timespan. Close to 15% of the U.S. workforce is aged less than 25 years and the lack of awareness about workplace health and safety hazards is a serious issue among the working community. The greater need for safety of these workers from minor or major injuries will propel the global industrial protective clothing market size in the next seven years.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Industrial Protective Clothing Market

Industrial Protective Clothing Market, By Product

Global industrial protective clothing market has been categorized into durable and disposable products. Durable protective clothing accounted for the maximum share owing to increasing demand in the oil rigs and mines due to high level of hazards in these areas. Their durability, wear resistance & high utility make them extremely useful in harsh working conditions. It registered a revenue of over USD 3 billion for 2015 and will flourish at over 14%.

The disposable industrial protective clothing market finds applications in low and medium hazard levels, such as chemical facilities, fluid handling facilities, laboratories, etc. The key industries are pharmaceuticals, agriculture, chemical processing, disposal of hazardous wastes, petrochemicals, tank cleaning, etc. It recorded a revenue of more than USD 2.1 billion and will grow by over 13%. Disposable gloves consisted of the majority of the market and generated more than USD 1.6 billion for 2015.

Industrial Protective Clothing Market, By Application

Industrial protective clothing market has also been categorized based on the field of application. The various segments are chemical defending garments, mechanical protective clothing, flame retardant apparel, clean room clothing, limited-use general clothing, and other application areas such as microbial resistance, etc. Chemical defending garments registered over USD 1.5 billion including durable as well as disposable products and will hold sway throughout the forecast timespan. Mandating the provision of regulatory compliant clothing according to the various levels of hazards posed by the concerned chemicals has influenced the global industrial protective clothing demand for chemical defending garments and will continue doing so in the upcoming years.

Safety regulations in foundries, metal forming and forging industries, for welding and grinding, along with heavy demand from oil and gas petrochemical sector have bolstered the global industrial protective clothing demand for flame retardant apparels. Flame retardants accounted for more than USD 1.3 billion of durable and disposable industrial safety clothing market share in 2015 and will witness gains at over 14% CAGR. High risks of fire hazards because of overpopulated localities, particularly in China, India and South East Asian countries, will offer growth potential for flame retardant apparels used by first responders.

Industrial Protective Clothing Market, By Region

North America, led by the U.S., had the maximum share accounting to over 40% of the global industrial protective clothing market. Strict regulatory norms imposed OSHA, NIOSH, NFPA, and other regulatory bodies in correspondence to the safety standards formulated by the American Society for Testing and Material (ASTM) has affected the market positively. Recent explorations of shale gas in the U.S. along with the commercialization of several renewable chemicals has led the overall North America market register more than USD 2 billion for 2015.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) will grow by more than 10% owing to the presence of the largest petrochemical industry in the region. Flame and chemical retardant clothing will have the highest demand because of the specific application set up.

Heavy investments in the construction industry in the Asia Pacific, particularly in China, India, and Japan, for better public infrastructures such as airports, harbors, residential buildings, etc. will increase the employability in the field. The requirement of safety in the work sites will boost the global industrial protective clothing market in the forecast timeframe. In 2012, Indian government spent approximately USD 9.5 billion for infrastructural development in the country with over USD 135 billion invested by non-government sources. Total construction industry spending crossed USD 3 trillion in the Asia Pacific region in 2015 and it will have a healthy growth throughout the forecast timeframe. The enhancing construction industry in this region will influence the global industrial protective clothing market positively.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Industrial Protective Clothing Market

Global industrial protective clothing market share is highly competitive owing to the highly diverse product landscape including gloves, coats, overalls, boots, and shoe covers. Strategic acquisitions, integrations, and partnerships characterize the competitive landscape. Some of the major market players are DuPont, Royal TenCate, Teijin, Bulwark, PBI, Honeywell, ADA, W. L. Gore, Ansell, and Kimberly Clark.

High and inconsistent raw material prices of aramid and carbon fiber may pose a threat to the global industrial protective clothing market growth in the upcoming years. Also, the cost intensive nature of the industry owing to complex manufacturing processes may hinder the market. Cost of aramid fiber manufactured by DuPont under the tradename of Kevlar ranges between USD 22 and USD 37 per kilogram.

Industrial Protective Clothing Industry Viewpoint

Global industrial protective clothing market is highly technology and capital intensive. However, their primary motive to reduce fatalities enhances the overall market value. Industrial protective clothing, with their diverse application segments, play an important role to ensure the compliance of safety norms for the workers in dangerous working environments. The principal raw materials used to produce fibers include polyethylene terephthalate, aromatic polyamide, diphenyl isophthalate, and mixed silicates. The major fibers are aramids, carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRPs), fiberglass, nylon, metal wool composed of steel, copper, etc. and several others

