Best Market Research on Industrial Hemp Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Industrial Hemp Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Industrial Hemp Market size was over USD 180 million in 2018 and may expect consumption at over 185 kilo tons up to 2025.

U.S. Industrial Hemp Seeds Market Size, By Application, 2018 & 2025, (Kilo Tons)

Increasing application usage in personal care, food & beverage, textile and bio composite industries is projected to drive industrial hemp market size. Rise in hemp oil demand on account of high essential fatty acids content which prevents and alleviate ailments are the factors contributing to industry growth from food & beverage sector.

Global food & beverage market size was valued at over USD 1 trillion in 2018. Shift in consumer sociological & health trends towards healthy foods, improving personal health and rising elderly population will boost industry growth. Hemp seeds are used in salad oil, margarine, protein flour, dairy alternative on account of its favourable nutrient profile. Strong growth in food & beverage sector globally along with rising consumer consciousness related to fatty acids, essential oils, minerals, vitamins, fiber, protein content present is likely to contribute towards product demand.

Superior mechanical properties of industrial hemp manufactured through environment friendly process are primarily used for specialty pulp and paper, insulation materials and bio-composites in automotive applications. Rising demand for light weight automotive is driving the demand for hemp bio-composites for their interior applications such as door panels, trunk liners, spare wheel covers, headliners, and parcel trays. Global automotive lightweight materials market demand may surpass USD 120 billion by 2025 on account of government regulations concerning on fuel efficiency and rising lightweight materials utilization by the manufacturers.

Industrial hemp is a versatile agricultural commodity, where longstanding federal policies made the cultivation illegal for several years which has negatively affected the supply demand. In addition, establishment of processing and manufacturing facilities required to create market ready products is still under development in major consumer countries across the globe. However, rising public and private investment and regulatory support such as Farm Bill 2018, allowing product cultivation across several states in the U.S. is projected to create opportunities for the market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Industrial Hemp Market

Industrial Hemp Market, By Product

Global industrial hemp seed market demand was valued at about USD 70 million in 2018. Increasing product usage in pharmaceutical, personal care, dietary supplements and food & beverage industries which are rich source of protein and fatty acids should drive market growth. They are alternative to soybean and linseed products and used in various food including biscuits, breads, cakes, health bars, non-soy tofus, cheese, tea, beer, and soft drinks, thereby propelling the market growth.

Industrial hemp seed market size from personal care applications market may register gains at over 6% during the forecast period. Hemp oil is widely used in personal care products & cosmetics in the formulation of skin & hair care products, shampoos, soaps, and bath gels on account of high omega-3 fatty acids content. Rising per-capita disposable income along with change in lifestyle is projected to drive skin care products demand thereby augmenting industry growth. Rapid rise in personal care sector due to increasing consumer consciousness regarding health hygiene have positive impact on accelerating the overall industrial hemp market size.

Global industrial hemp fibers market size may surpass USD 120 million in the projected timeframe. They are majorly used in fabrics & textiles, spun fibers, yarns, auto parts, carpeting, composites, constructions, home furnishing, insulating material, and papers. Increasing application demand in pulp & paper sector with increase in consumption of paper in China is likely to expand the business growth.

Textile applications in industrial hemp fiber market demand may register gains close to 5% during the foreseeable timeframe. It is mainly used in apparel, shoes, and home furnishings owing to its durability, good abrasion resistance, breathable, poor drapeability, and poor resiliency properties. Most of the companies are forming strategies to introduce fiber products and expand their business in the textile industry.

Industrial Hemp Market, By Region

North America, driven by Canada and the U.S. industrial hemp market size is projected to register a growth of 4.5% up to 2025 on account of rising consumer awareness regarding product benefits. Growing popularity of cannabidiol or CBD products on account of increasing consumer awareness related to medical benefits associated with it including restorative and natural healing properties is projected to drive CBD market demand from personal care industry in the region.

Europe, led by UK, France, Italy, and Germany industrial hemp market demand may surpass USD 70 million over the forecast timeframe. Environment friendly cultivation with majority of production centred in France, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Romania, Switzerland, Russia and Ukraine along with supportive government legislations are the key attributes for the regional industry growth.

Asia Pacific industrial hemp market size, led by China, South Korea and Japan should witness significant gains at around 4% by 2025. Increasing consumer awareness related to preventive healthcare along with rising disposable income and aging population has major impact on growing demand for food supplements in the region thereby driving the overall industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Industrial Hemp Market

Global industrial hemp market share is significantly fragmented with industrial participants including Marijuana Company of America, American Cannabis Company, Terra Tech Corp. and Valley Bio Limited. Companies are involved in new technology development to increase the product yield and innovation for their applications in food & beverage, pharmaceutical as well as personal care industries.

Industry Viewpoint

Industrial hemp is an agricultural commodity delivering seeds, fibers and shives for their applications primarily in food & beverages, nutritional supplements, animal feed, personal care, textile, pulp & paper, bio-composites, building materials, and animal bedding. Dietary advantages associated with the product which is a rich source of omega-3, omega-6, amino acids and protein is projected to drive industrial hemp market demand.

It is a niche crop cultivated for its unique properties, environmental benefits and high yield of natural technical fiber. Hemp fibres large biomass productivity is creating wide range of opportunities for companies involved in textile manufacturing as well as manufacturers of technical textiles including geotextiles, canvas, carpets among several others thereby driving the market growth

