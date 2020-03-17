Best Market Research on Industrial Generator Sets Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Industrial Generator Sets Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Industrial Generator Sets Market size was valued over USD 8 billion in 2018 with annual shipments set to surpass 200 thousand units by 2025.

North America Industrial Generator Sets Market Size, By Fuel, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Surging demand for reliable power supply from infrastructural expansion, real estate development, and rapid industrialization will stimulate the global industrial generator sets market size. Rising need to ramp up generation capacities to cater to the growing demands across diverse industries will sustain the use of these units. The widespread deployment of industrial gensets lay in their quick response, reliability and simplicity of operations.

Growing intensity & frequency of weather disasters resulting into prolonged outages along with ongoing deployment of gensets across the industrial sector as a primary power source will stimulate the market growth. These products are being increasingly deployed across multiple industries including automotive, pharmaceuticals, mining, Oil & Gas, and construction, where the grid supply is unavailable. Rapid industrialization along with rising investments in the infrastructure development will propel the industry landscape.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Industrial Generator Sets Market

Global Industrial Generator Sets Market, By Power Rating

UK Industrial Generator Sets Market Size, By Power Rating, 2025 (˜000 Units)

The >375-750 kVA industrial gensets market is poised to gain an appreciable momentum on account of surging demand from resurgent mining activities, most notably witnessed across North America. These industrial units form an adequate solution to power heavy duty equipment including excavating machinery, cranes, conveyor belts, etc. These are suitable for wide-ranging mining operations including gas, coal, iron, or metal mining, on account of their mobility into far-fetched mining zones with extreme conditions.

Infrastructure development & ongoing construction boom, most notably across emerging economies will stimulate the 75-375 kVA industrial generator sets market growth. The construction sector is a major end-user of these gensets to meet power requirements for the uninterrupted operation of jobsite tools and equipment. These units are vital for supplying power to construction locations where grid supply is inaccessible and are essential for restoring services followed by storms and other weather disruptions.

Global Industrial Generator Sets Market, By End Use

Oil & Gas industrial generator sets market size, in 2018 was valued over USD 1.5 billion. These generators form an integral part to provide continuous power for activities including drilling, pumping and loading in the O&G fields. The up-scaling deployment of on-site gensets in remote locations to power advancing drilling equipment will contribute to industry expansion in the sector.

UAE Industrial Generator Sets Market Size, By End Use, 2025 (˜000 Units)

Manufacturing gensets market size is set to expand 7% over by 2025. Industries including automotive, pharmaceuticals, etc. are the major end-users in the sector to utilize these units to maximize their operational & financial performances. Growing dependency on backup power to avoid huge financial, reputational and product losses in events of electrical failures will positively influence the industry growth.

Global Industrial Generator Sets Market, By Application

Prime power industrial generator sets market size is set to expand over 7% by 2025. The growth in the prime application is majorly attributed to the resurgent industrialization and expanding infrastructure, majorly across the developing countries. These units are primarily employed across distant locations including Oil & Gas fields, and on mining and construction sites, that lack access to the utility grid. These are also deployed when there is a limitation on the amount of electric power that can be drawn from the grid.

Global Industrial Generator Sets Market, Fuel

Natural gas gensets, in 2018 accounted for over 22% of the global industrial generators sets market revenue share. Ongoing boom in the exploration & development of unconventional gas reserves and tightening emissions regulations will significantly favor the advent of these units. The prevalent commercialization of these units is set to gain momentum as increasing number of economies pursue the exploitation of unconventional gas resources.

Diesel industrial gensets market size is anticipated to expand over 6% by 2025. Low up-front costs and round the clock power availability are the key factors proliferating the use of diesel units across several applications. Moreover, a massive surge in the ongoing industrial revolution has paralleled into a significant rise in the requirement of power to run the various industries.

Global Industrial Generator Sets Market, By Region

Aging equipment, capacity bottlenecks, and increased demand, along with growing climate impacts will drive the U.S. industrial gensets market growth. Rising financial & production losses associated with outages at manufacturing facilities coupled with growing significance of reliable backup power solutions will favor the industry expansion. Furthermore, reviving mining activities favoured by the recent introduction of respective legislations will further impart an impetus to the industry growth.

Asia Pacific market size is set to expand over 8% by 2025. Lower operating costs, most notably across ASEAN economies, which are attracting businesses from larger manufacturing bases, are creating broader prospects for the deployment of industrial generator sets. Moreover, the region is emerging as a cost-effective automotive production and export hub which will further boost the deployment of these units.

Asia Pacific Industrial Generator Sets Market, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Industrial Generator Sets Market

Notable industry players operating across the global industrial generator sets market include Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Generac, Himoinsa, Cummins, Caterpillar, SDMO, Mahindra Powerol, Briggs & Stratton, MTU Onsite amongst others.

The industry is led by the participation of multinational key firms and an increasing penetration of niche regional players. Strategic marketing initiatives, economies of scale, product differentiation, and brand recognition are the key assets to strengthen competitiveness across the marketplace while mitigating the risks of counterfeiting.

Industrial Generator Sets Industry Viewpoint

An industrial generator set is primarily deployed to supply emergency power during a grid failure or to provide primary power in sites where grid access is unavailable. Increasing dependency on electricity and security of supply will stimulate the product demand across industrial applications

