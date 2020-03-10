Best Market Research on Hydrogen Generation Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Hydrogen Generation Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Hydrogen Generation Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Hydrogen Generation Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Hydrogen Generation Market size in 2017 was valued over USD 125 billion and is forecast to grow over 5% by 2024.

Global Hydrogen Generation Market Size, By Region, 2017 & 2024 (USD Million)

Rising requirement for hydrogen in oil and gas refineries coupled with growing demand for fuel cells in transportation and power generation will foster the product development. Stringent government regulations with an aim to desulfurize the petroleum goods, introduction of policies aiming at clean fuel adoption along with deteriorating crude oil quality will stimulate the business scenario. The state government in the U.S. has regulated incentive programs to reduce the amount of sulfur content in gasoline, motor oil and diesel fuel.

Increasing crude oil consumption, rising investments toward expansion of refineries along with strict mandates to comply with the emission control regulations will propel the production adoption. Rising awareness toward clean energy along with swift shift from fossil fuels to renewable sources is projected to complement the industry outlook. Moreover, extensive application in industries including automotive, metal, semiconductor, chemical & glass will complement the business landscape.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Hydrogen Generation Market

Hydrogen Generation Market, By Type

Captive hydrogen generation industry was valued over USD 100 billion in 2017. The industry will witness substantial growth owing to its enhanced use in metal industry. In addition, key factors including new technology development, cost reduction and growth in demand for onsite generation for small scale industries will strengthen the business landscape.

Merchant hydrogen generation is projected to grow on account of rising demand for the product in refineries and ability to supply hydrogen at competitive cost. The inability of the small or the medium sized industries to afford the high setup expenses along with the upkeep of the generation facilities is set to enhance the production adoption.

Hydrogen Generation Industry, By Process

China Hydrogen Generation Market Size, By Process, 2017 (USD Million)

Steam reforming hydrogen generation industry in 2024, is anticipated to grow over USD 160 billion owing to ease of availability along with reduced prices of natural gas. The process involves heating methane containing raw materials including natural gas to produce H2, carbon monoxide and CO2.

Electrolysis hydrogen generation market will grow owing to the ability to produce hydrogen using the renewable sources. The process is used to develop hydrocarbons from water by the application of electric current and it results in zero greenhouse gas emissions with increased efficiency, durability and safety.

Hydrogen Generation Industry, By Application

Europe Hydrogen Generation Market Size, By Application, 2017 (USD Million)

Chemical application is set to grow over USD 90 billion by 2024 owing to increasing demand for ammonia in the fertilizer industry. Rising crop price coupled with the widespread usage of ammonia for urea production is set to positively influence the industry outlook.

Petroleum refinery was valued over USD 50 billion in 2017. The industry is projected to grow substantially on account of wide application in hydrocracking process and greater focus on complying with the emission regulations. Moreover, rising demand for middle distillates including diesel and gasoline among others will strengthen the business scenario.

Hydrogen Generation Industry, By Region

China market is anticipated to witness growth owing to robust economic performance along with large scale investments in research and development activities. Rising focus pertaining to the use of renewable fuels combined with positive stance toward energy regulations will boost the industry outlook.

Germany market is anticipated to exceed over USD 6 billion in 2017. The industry is set to witness a considerable growth owing to surging requirement for chemicals in sectors including construction and food & beverage. Rising demand for better quality and reliable supply of varied end-user industries including the commercial sectors are anticipated to be the key drivers fuelling the product installation.

Asia Pacific accounted for over USD 50 billion in 2017 owing to rising demand for petroleum products from refineries. Upcoming economies including India and China are projected to account for a major share in 2024 owing to ongoing investments in the refining and transportation projects. For instance, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has introduced varied Research, Development and Demonstration (RD&D) projects directed toward the development of processes, new materials, components and systems.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Hydrogen Generation Market

Major industry players in the hydrogen generation market include Air Liquide, Showa Denko K.K., Air Products and Chemicals, Messer Group, Caloric Anlagenbau, Xebec Adsorption, Ally Hi-Tech, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Hydrogenics, Iwatani Corporation among others.

Hydrogen Generation Industry, Background

Hydrogen is utilized to effectively reduce emissions including sulfur & carbon and support the refinement of crude oil into advanced fuels comprising diesel and gasoline. The production involves usage of various process including electrolysis of water and steam reforming. In addition, hydrogen is effectively used as a by-product in chlor-alkali industries. Strict mandates to improve fuel quality along with increasing crude oil consumption will boost the business growth. Rising investment toward expansion and upgradation of refineries coupled with growing demand for diesel for usage in international and domestic application will further complement the industry outloo

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Hydrogen Generation Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Hydrogen Generation industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Hydrogen Generation industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Hydrogen Generation industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Hydrogen Generation industry.

What is the Research Methodology used: Hydrogen Generation Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Hydrogen Generation Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580