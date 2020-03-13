Best Market Research on Hydrazine Hydrate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Hydrazine Hydrate Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Hydrazine Hydrate Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Hydrazine Hydrate Market size generated around USD 355.7 million in 2015 and is forecast to witness gains at CAGR of 4.9% to 2024.

U.S Hydrazine Hydrate Market size, by end-user, 2015 & 2024 (USD ˜000)

Rising demand of polymer foams in polymer industry will have a great influence on the hydrazine hydrate market throughout the forecast timeframe. Its application in a wide range of products which includes food containers, foamed core pipes, vinyl sheets, and structural foam wood grain furniture will propel the market growth. The global polymer foam market volume was recorded at over 2,000 kilo tons in 2015 and will have a decent growth at CAGR above 4% from 2016 to 2024. The growth in the end-user industries such as building & construction, packaging, automotive, and furniture & bedding industries will drive the market for polymer foams in the coming eight years.

The growing need for agrochemicals owing to demand for better quality agricultural product for food and other purposes is another factor that will drive the global hydrazine hydrate market in next few years. Higher growth rate of the global population in comparison to the growth in arable lands is a matter of concern. As per the World Bank, farmers all around the world need to increase their crop yield by almost 50% per hectare by the end of 2050. This will encourage the market for agrochemicals in the forecast period. The global agrochemical industry recorded a revenue of over USD 70 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR more than 6% from 2016 to 2024. The extensive use of hydrazine hydrate for manufacturing of several insecticides, pesticides and fungicides owing to its chemical nature will boost the market demand. Hydrazine also finds application in foliar treatment of potatoes to prevent them from sprouting during storage.

The prospective trend of using hydrazine hydrate fuel cells will open a range of opportunities for the market in upcoming years. For instance, Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd, in Japan, has made hydrazine hydrate-based fuel cells with output density close to that of hydrogen fuel cells. The absence of carbon dioxide in the emission has a positive effect on the application of these fuel cells and growing R&D in this field will create a healthy market in future.

However, the toxic nature of the chemical will pose a threat to the market growth as a result of several environmental and industry usage norms imposed by OSHA and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), USA. Experimental results showing the carcinogenic properties of hydrazine hydrate will also restrain the market growth from 2016 to 2024. It has been classified as Group 2B by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Furthermore, disposal of the wastes is also an environmental concern and is expected to hamper the market growth in the forecast timeframe.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Hydrazine Hydrate Market

Hydrazine Hydrate Market, By End-User

Polymer & blowing agents sector accounted for more than one-third of the global hydrazine hydrate market share in 2015. With growing demand of polymer products in several applications including automobile, electronic gadgets and other fields, the hydrazine hydrate used in polymers and blowing agents is likely to show a healthy growth from around USD 135,000 thousand in 2015 at around 5% CAGR from 2016 to 2024.

It was followed by the agrochemical sector which accounted for over 30% of the global market share owing to the growing global population and their nutritional needs. The increasing usage of insecticides, pesticides, and fungicides to enhance the crop growth will fuel the market growth from 2016 to 2024. Global hydrazine hydrate market for agrochemicals was estimated at over USD 110,000 thousand in 2015, the majority of which was used in the Asia Pacific.

Hydrazine Hydrate Market, By Regional

Asia Pacific, led by China hydrazine hydrate market, had the highest share of the global industry in 2015 accounting to over 50% of the total volume share. It is expected to have a firm growth throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand of hydrazine hydrate in polymer and agrochemical industries in China, India and certain South East Asian countries is expected to have a high influence in the coming eight years.

North America led the market till the late 1990s, but with stringent regulations owing to the health hazards and experimental trials on rodents, the growth rate started to reduce. It will have a slower growth rate in the forecast timeframe as compared to Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. However, in terms of revenue, North America recorded over USD 60,000 thousand of the market in all end-user industries in 2015.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Hydrazine Hydrate Market

Hydrazine hydrate market share is moderately consolidated with the top four market players accounting for more than 50% of the global share in 2015. Key hydrazine hydrate manufacturers are YAXING Chemical Co Ltd., Otsuka-MGC Chemical Company, Yibin Tianyuan Group Co. Ltd., Lonza Group Limited, Arkema SA, Weifang and LANXESS. Other market participants functioning in the business are Tanshang Chen Hong Industrial Co., Ltd., Japan Fine Chemical Inc., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc., and Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry Group Company Ltd.

The increasing demand of polymer products and mergers of corporates to increase the production capacity and meet the demand effectively is indicating a healthy growth in the market from 2016 to 2024.

Hydrazine Hydrate Industry

Hydrazine is a colorless inorganic compound with odor similar to that of ammonia. Hydrazine hydrate is mainly used as a foaming agent in polymer foams. In agrochemicals field, it helps in manufacturing of pyrazole and its derivatives, that have a significant use in pesticide chemistry because of its biological properties. Pyrazoles demonstrate antimicrobial, antihyperglycemic, antipyretic, antihelmintic, antioxidant, and herbicidal properties. Additionally, hydrazine hydrate properties make it useful in the production of several drugs for veterinary applications. It is also used in the treatment of tuberculosis in the pharmaceutical field.

The uses of hydrazine hydrate in industries, such as water treatment, pharmaceuticals, polymerization & blowing agents, agrochemicals, and others are the principal drivers of this industry. Asia Pacific region will have the market dominance throughout the forecast period with the fastest growth among other regions

