Best Market Research on Hybrid Fabrics Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Global Hybrid Fabrics Market size was more than USD 225 million in 2018 and will witness 15% CAGR during the forecast timespan.

The growing demand for automobiles coupled with the increasing government participation in the development of renewable energy sector in Asia Pacific will boost hybrid fabrics demand during the assessment period. Inclination towards conservation of fossils fuels across the globe has triggered the rampant growth in the renewable energy sector in the recent times. Wind energy sector has seen a tremendous surge in the recent times. According to the Global Wind Energy Council, the cumulative installed wind capacity was 432,680 MW in 2015 and grew up to 539,123 by the end of the 2017. This growing shift towards renewable energy alternatives is projected to positively influence product demand owing to wide application in the rotor blades of wind turbines. Hybrid fabrics such as glass/carbon, glass/aramid are widely used as an alternative to pure carbon or glass fibers due to their ability to reduce weight by over 50% in the turbine blades.

With the on-going stringent regulations regarding the use of synthetic fabrics, the manufacturers are likely to shift towards the use of natural fibers for hybrid fabrics production. Moreover, the growing cost of raw materials such as carbon and glass fibers is making the producers curb the manufacturing cost through the use of alternative natural substitutes such as cotton, wool and polyester fabrics. These raw materials are easily available and are cost effective. Thus, high cost of fibers used in hybrid fabrics shall obstruct industry growth by 2025.

Carbon/glass segment accounted for the largest global hybrid fabrics market share in 2018. The segment will be growing with more than 14% CAGR during the forecast duration. Increasing product application in wind energy and automotive industry will be augmenting the global hybrid fabrics demand in the coming years. Carbon/glass hybrid fabrics are used for making noise insulation panels, dashboard, door panels, boot liner, seat backs, spare tire lining, etc. Many automotive companies are adopting these fabrics as this product offers high flexural properties with the highest compressive strength. The use of carbon fibres in vehicles aids in reduction of vehicle weight to 40-60%. The global automobile production was over 70 million units in 2009 and surpassed 96 million units in 2017, this dynamic in automotive production is expected to increase in the coming years will subsequently propel hybrid fabrics market size.

Aerospace & defense held close to 35% global hybrid fabrics market share in 2018, in terms of volume. Hybrid fabrics finds its usage in aerospace industry mainly in applications that require lightweight and high strength products. These fabrics are widely used in the cabin components, rotor blades, avionics, tooling, brakes and brake lining among others. The growing government spending in the aerospace industry coupled with the increasing modification of aircraft interiors shall positively drive hybrid fabrics market during the forecast period. Additionally, the use of hybrid fabrics in ballistic protection owing to its excellent temperature resistance and tensile strength shall further propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The global hybrid fabrics market players are concentrated mainly in Europe. Major players such as SGL Carbon, Gurit and Solvay have a wide presence in Europe and is projected to substantially contribute to the growth of hybrid fibers market in the coming years. Europe accounted for over 25% share in 2018 and is projected to grow with average gains over the review period 2019-2025. Presence of key buyers such as Airbus is a major factor for such massive product demand.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be one of the major regions adding to the demand for carbon-based hybrid fabric products owing to the robust growth in the automotive and industrial sector in the coming years. Moreover, the growing demand for energy efficient vehicles across to globe is anticipated to surge the use of carbon composites, which in turn will be accelerating the overall hybrid fibers market size during the forecast timeframe.

Global hybrid fabrics market is highly competitive and has presence of various medium sized players. Hybrid fabrics is most commonly supplied directly to the end-users; however, some companies also adopt other distribution modes such as online portals and exclusive retail outlets. Manufacturers such as SGL Group possess their own distribution channels whereas proficient players such as Gurit, Hexcel Corporation and Exel Composites Plc have distributors and sales offices in the major target markets through which the hybrid fabric products are distributed.

Hybrid fabrics also are industrial fabrics that consists of more than one type of structural fibers in its construction. These fibers are produced from wide variety of combinations of carbon, aramid, glass and other fibers. These fibers possess excellent weight to strength ratio and other excellent mechanical properties which makes them ideal for varied industrial applications. Carbon/glass hybrid fabrics possess excellent properties such as tensile strength, lightweight and thermal resistance among others which makes it ideal for the use in automobile components and wind turbine blades. The lightweight nature of the fabric is widely used as an alternative to steel in automobile industries

