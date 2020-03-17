Best Market Research on Home Standby Gensets Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Home Standby Gensets Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Home Standby Gensets Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Home Standby Gensets Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Global Home Standby Gensets Market size was valued over USD 3 billion in 2018 with annual sales set to surpass 1.2 million units by 2025.

North America Home Standby Gensets Market Size, By Fuel, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Growing intensity and frequency of prolonged power disruptions on account of grid inadequacy, deteriorating weather conditions, degrading resilience of the T&D infrastructure accompanied by an invariable demand for uninterrupted power supply will stimulate the global market growth. In addition, growing significance of uptime & reliable power supply to consistently operate critical electronic loads across residential spaces will further accelerate the deployment of these units.

Rising awareness toward reliable emergency backup power, increasing consumer spending driven accompanied by a positive outlook toward residential investments will drive the global market size. Increasing implications for energy security, concerns over fossil-fuel consumption and shifting trends toward cleaner-burning fuels & renewables will further impact the industry dynamics.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Home Standby Gensets Market

Global Home Standby Gensets Market, By Power Rating

10-50 kVA gensets, in 2018 accounted for over 45% of the global home standby generator sets market revenue share. These units are amongst the most preferable ranges for residential applications. In addition to powering the basic essentials, these mid-sized standby units can handle larger loads that include electric hot water heaters, well pumps, alongside larger central air conditioning units, multiple kitchen appliances and several other systems. The prominence of these units can be significantly attributed to their multi-use capacity which is suitable for varying end-user requirements.

Increasing disposable income, improved consumer spending along with growing significance of emergency backup will drive the <10 kVA home standby gensets market growth. These units are extensively deployed across smaller homes, regular apartments, etc. for essential basic power needs and serve as an economic emergency power solution for average consumers. Standby units in this range can adequately power regular home appliances including sump pump, refrigerator, freezer, furnace, lights, etc.

Global Home Standby Gensets Market, By Fuel

Natural gas fueled home standby gensets is set to expand over 6.5% by 2025. The use of these units help eliminate the environmental concerns and fuel containment issues associated with the storage of large diesel quantities and other fuels. Moreover, the ability of these gensets to emit lower particulate matter and NOx than comparable diesel-fueled engines will support their infiltration in the industry landscape. However, lack of adequate gas pipeline infrastructure limit the applications of these gensets across developing economies.

Global Home Standby Gensets Market, By Phase

Single phase home standby gensets industry is predicted to grow over 7% by 2025. Price affordability and adequate power output to run essential appliances during a grid failure are the key factors which make single-phase units preferable for small to medium sized households. The gensets are the most commonly deployed units across residential facilities and will continue to dominate the industry in the following years.

Three-phase home standby gensets industry size will witness growth on account of rising investments in luxury and premium housing infrastructure which necessitate a heavy backup power output. Rising demand for larger residential facilities such as luxury homes, bungalows, mansions that are equipped with advanced smart home systems, lighting & multiple HVAC and security solutions will stimulate the deployment of these units to provide highly efficient and reliable power. Robust power supply, high flexibility, and appreciable material efficiency are some of the distinguishing features supporting the product adoption for heavy load requirements.

Global Home Standby Gensets Market, Product

UK Home Standby Gensets Market Size, By Product, 2025 (˜000 Units)

Air-cooled home standby gensets market size is anticipated to witness growth of over 7% by 2025. Ability of these units to efficiently cater to the moderate power requirements associated with residential usage will stimulate their penetration. These generators are more economical and simpler as compared with their alternatives and typically fall in the range of upto 22 kilowatts (kW). However, these possess a potential threat to overheat if deployed for a long-duration in hot ambient temperature.

Global Home Standby Gensets Market, By Region

The U.S. home standby gensets market is set to grow on account of inadequate power supply coupled with elevated demand for reliable and continuous power. Increasing frequency and intensity of weather-related disasters resulting in chronic outages will further boost the product adoption. Moreover, aging grid infrastructure coupled with deteriorating grid resilience will further stimulate the regional industry growth.

Asia Pacific market will witness an appreciable growth on account of significant economic transformation coupled with rapid urbanization growth. Elevated economic growth, rising disposable income accompanied by an increased reliance on electronics & electrical appliances is stimulating the deployment of these units amongst residential customers. Furthermore, several Southeast Asian countries are witnessing robust spending toward the housing sector, further imparting an impetus to the business expansion across the region.

Asia Pacific Home Standby Gensets Market, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Home Standby Gensets Market

Notable industry players operating across the global home standby gensets market include Generac, Briggs & Stratton, Eaton, Himoinsa, Cummins, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Caterpillar, Kohler SDMO, Mahindra Powerol, MTU Onsite amongst others.

The global industry is fragmented and is characterized by the participation of international key players and a growing number of niche regional vendors. Robust marketing initiatives, product differentiation, economies of scale and brand equity are the some of the key assets to reinforce competitiveness across the marketplace while mitigating the risks of counterfeiting.

Home Standby Gensets Industry Viewpoint

A home standby generator set (genset) may be defined as an emergency backup generator, which is permanently installed, adjacent to a residential facility to automatically supply reliable backup power during a grid failure or power disruption. These units are increasingly gaining prominence, providing backup electrical power to home security systems, HVAC units, and essential household appliances including refrigerators, stoves, water heaters amongst several others

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Home Standby Gensets Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Home Standby Gensets industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Home Standby Gensets industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Home Standby Gensets industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Home Standby Gensets industry.

Research Methodology: Home Standby Gensets Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Home Standby Gensets Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580