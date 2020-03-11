Best Market Research on High-Barrier Pouches Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on High-Barrier Pouches Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global High-Barrier Pouches Market size was worth over USD 1.5 billion in 2016 and will surpass 650 kilo tons by 2024.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: High-Barrier Pouches Market

High-Barrier Pouches Market, By Product, 2013-2024, (Kilo Tons)

Shifting consumer preference for sustainable and convenience lifestyles coupled with necessity to extend shelf life has enhanced the high-barrier pouches market growth. Potential applications in food, beverages and pet food industry will propel industry growth. Global food packaging industry is anticipated to worth over USD 300 billion by 2020.

Inclination towards packaged food products due to hectic schedules are key factors driving industry demand. Rising demand for homecare products including liquid detergents, diluted bleach and softeners will fuel the high-barrier pouches market. Innovations in product add-ons including resealable zippers, spouts, sliders, notches & handles will support product demand.

Increasing R&D spending along with product innovations to improve packaging appeal including spouted packaging will drive high-barrier pouches market size. Growth in organized retail industry particularly in emerging nations will drive the product penetration. Rising demand from pasteurized and sterilised products due to superior protective properties has enhanced the industry demand.

Technology advancements including faster machinery speeds and reduced heating time particularly in retort applications are key factors driving product scope. Moreover, development in coatings and protective film substrates enhancing heat tolerance and strength will fuel the industry growth.

Rising penetration of stand-up pouch packaging due to its significant benefits including enhanced shelf look, easy to carry, excellent flexibility and lightweight will drive product demand. Increasing environmental concerns accompanied by decomposition issues of polymers may hamper the industry growth. However, increased recyclability and emergence of biodegradable plastics will provide positive outlook for industry growth.

High-Barrier Pouches Market, By Product

Standup pouches market was valued over USD 650 million in 2016. Ability of stand upright, reduced retort & sterilisation time and easy to handle are the key properties enhancing standup products replacement over conventional packaging. Increasing product usage in pet food, dried and snack food packaging will drive industry demand. Moreover, improved shelf appearance, better preservation of taste & nutritional values and energy efficiency have enhanced product scope.

Four side seal accounted for more than 25% of overall industry share in 2016. Increasing versatility of packaging including dry, liquid and paste forms has supported industry demand. Improved convenience and easy to carry & handle properties have enhanced the product scope particularly in commercial applications.

High-Barrier Pouches Market, By Material

Polyethylene is anticipated to generate over 150 kilotons by 2024. Enhanced film stiffness and moisture protection encouraging the shelf life of products are key factors driving industry growth. Rising demand for low density polyethylene (LDPE) particularly from industrial and food & beverage applications will propel high-barrier pouches market size.

Polypropylene will observe gains over 5% up to 2024, owing to its significant properties including improved lucidity and crystal clarity enhancing the product image. Excellent protection against moisture, vapours along with chemical resistance to preserve taste and freshness of packed food will create new opportunities for industry growth.

High-Barrier Pouches Market, By Application

Beverages market will witness CAGR over 5.5% up to 2024. Increasing consumer preference for fruit juices, owing to rising health consciousness will propel the industry growth. Strong outlook in dairy products, energy drinks, powdered instant drinks, juices and wine will provide positive outlook for product demand.

Food industry will witness gains over 5% up to 2024. Changing food habits coupled with inclination towards snack food, confectionery and fast food will support industry growth. Increasing necessity for protective packaging particularly for processed meat and ready to eat food products has enhanced product penetration. Improved safety of retort as well as non-retort food is key fuelling factor of product demand.

High-Barrier Pouches Market, By Film Layer

Five-layer accounted for more than 55% of industry share in 2016. Five-layer high-barrier pouches commonly consist EVOH, polyethylene, polypropylene or polyamide layers providing excellent flex-crack resistance. Superior durability, gas prevention and excellent strength are key properties enhancing the product demand.

Seven-layer high-barrier pouches market will witness gains over 5.5% up to 2024. Increasing product usage in food, beverages and industrial applications due to customized packaging solution including several layers will drive business growth. Protection of aroma, freshness, flavour and taste of packaging content are supporting factors of product demand.

High-Barrier Pouches Market, By Region

Europe dominated the high-barrier pouches market share accounting for over 35% in 2016. Shifting preference for pouch packaging over conventional bottles and metal cans particularly in baby food, detergents, chemicals and pet food will propel industry growth. Fast-paced lifestyle coupled with growth in confectionery packaging industry are key factors supporting product demand.

APAC was valued over USD 450 million in 2016. Increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food products accompanied by growth in population are the major factors driving regional demand. Rising penetration of packaging industry particularly in rural regions will support industry growth. Shifting manufacturer preference towards flexible packaging coupled with presence of large number of manufacturing facilities will drive high-barrier pouches demand.

North America will witness growth over 6.5% in terms of revenue up to 2024. Increasing consumer preference for liquid diet particularly in the U.S. will propel industry demand. U.S. food packaging sales surpassed 35 billion units in 2016. Regulatory compliance along with increasing preference for convenience packaging will drive regional demand.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: High-Barrier Pouches Market

Global high-barrier pouches market share is fragmented with presence of numerous local and international players. American Pouch, Bemis, Amcor, Vacuum Pouch Company and Sealed Air are key industry players. Other notable players include Ampac Holdings, Clifton Packaging, Bischof+Klein, Essentra PLC, Elliot Packaging, Sonoco and Hood Packaging.

Extensive R&D to develop improved product quality along with coating innovations will drive the industry share. Automation in packaging process, product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and supply agreements are among major strategies adopted.

Industry Viewpoint

High-barrier pouches are a form of flexible packaging, witnessing increasing demand due to superior properties. Permeability of oxygen, carbon dioxide and water vapour in conventional packaging leading to content damage has enhanced product demand. Shifting lightweight trends in packaging industry has enhanced demand for pouch packaging. Emergence of multilayer films to improve durability, strength and protection of products has fuelled industry growth. Increasing retailer choice for decorative packaging to improve retail shelves will propel product demand. Technological advancement and extensive R&D have enabled sustainable and environment friendly solutions with reduced material wastage

