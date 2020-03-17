Best Market Research on Glycol Ether Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Glycol Ether Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Glycol Ether Market size crossed USD 6 billion in 2018 and may expect consumption at over 2.9 million tons by 2025.

U.S. Ethylene Glycol Propyl Ether (EGPE) Market Size, By Application, 2018 & 2025, (Kilo Tons)

Increasing usage in personal care, cleaners, paints & coatings, pharmaceutical, and printing industries should drive glycol ether market size. Rise in water-based coatings demand comprises product as a coalescing agent which is likely to increase industry growth in personal care and printing inks sectors.

Glycol ether is widely used in personal care products and cosmetics in the formulation of skin & hair products, shampoos, personal cleanliness products, and bath products. Global cosmetics market size may surpass USD 450 million by 2025, with gains at over 4.5%. Rise in per-capita disposable income along with change in lifestyle with increasing demand for skin care products owing to varying climatic conditions should boost industry growth. Rapid rise in personal care sector due to increasing consumer consciousness regarding health hygiene may accelerate glycol ether market size.

Increasing economic growth will augment printing inks demand owing to its wide spread usage in publishing print products such as books, newspapers, journals, technical printed material and magazines. Global printing inks market demand is projected to reach USD 25 billion up to 2025 on account of growing demand from corrugated cardboards, and flexible packaging applications. Glycol ether is widely utilized in printing inks manufacturing owing to its quick drying nature and compatibility with high speed roll to roll yardage printing.

Rise in consumer consciousness and changing sociological perceptions towards environment sustainability will boost glycol ether market demand in automotive sector. In 2018, China accounted for about 30% of the global vehicle sales. Rising demand for nontoxic coatings & shifting consumer perceptions towards improved technological changes, vehicle colour coupled with growing automobile business will stimulate paints and coating market demand. They are widely used in protection against external environmental factors such as UV radiation and acid rain which will further stimulate market growth.

Glycol ether is restricted in consumer goods due to stringent regulations from FDA and EU. The complex nature of organic materials & its compatibility with inorganic substances with respect to toxicity, effervescence, & fume makes it difficult to conduct systematic research towards safety and efficiency, which is mainly hindering the glycol ether market growth. Low level and direct exposure of the product in humans can result in conjunctivitis, upper respiratory track irritation, headache, temporary corneal clouding, and nausea.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Glycol Ether Market

Glycol Ether Market, By Product

Global E series glycol ether market demand was valued at about USD 850 million in 2018. Increasing application usage in pharmaceutical, cleaners, and paints & coatings sectors due to its favourable properties including high water solubility, low volatility, and strong solvent strength are the factors accelerating the product demand.

Ethylene glycol butyl ether acetate segment demand from coatings application is likely to witness significant growth up to 4% over the predictable timeframe. Rapid industrialization will increase product demand for coating industry where it improves coatings flow and gloss. It provides good tolerance for aromatic and aliphatic hydrocarbons and replaces these solvents to enhance characteristics such as roll application in high performance coatings or brushability.

P series glycol ether market size may witness significant gains at over 4% up to 2025. It is mainly utilised for metal and non-metal surface treatment, water treatment formulation and laboratory products. They are used with cleaners as they offer physical and performance properties for cleaning formulations on account of fast evaporation, surface tension reduction and low toxicity properties.

Tripropylene glycol methyl ether (TPM) market demand from electronics applications is poised to exceed USD 85 million by 2025. They are utilized in electronics industry for diverse uses such as manufacturing positive photoresist formulations, cleaning & degreasing solvent systems in circuits boards and removing soldering flux.

Glycol Ether Market, By Region

North America, driven by Canada, and the U.S. glycol ether market size may register significant growth over 4% up to 2025. Growing consumer consciousness towards high quality, nontoxic, and biodegradable cosmetics may drive the regional market demand. Favourable regulations by FDA regarding GRAS approval for various glycol ether products along with changing consumer perceptions and rising consumer consciousness will stimulate the overall market share.

Europe driven by UK, France and Germany glycol ether market demand may surpass USD 2 billion by 2025. Stringent environment & fuel regulations by Scandinavian countries including Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland will boost the market for electric and hybrid vehicles. Glycol ether coatings are widely used in automotive industry for protection and decorative applications.

Asia Pacific glycol ether market size, led by Japan, India and China was valued at over USD 1.9 billion in 2018. Increase in construction & renovation activities will boost the market for paints & coatings demand which is likely to support the regional growth. Supportive government initiatives in constructing residences, schools, hospitals, and universities will increase glycol ether market demand.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Glycol Ether Market

Global glycol ether market share is fragmented with major industry players such as BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sasol, Huntsman Corporation, Shell, LyondellBasell, Matric Chemicals, and Biesterfeld AG. Companies are involved in mergers & joint ventures to increase their presence & broadening product portfolio and increasing research potential to gain competitive advantage. Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on economically sustainable and high-quality products to foster overall industry growth.

Industry Viewpoint

Glycol ethers are a group of solvents based on alkyl ethers of propylene or ethylene glycol. These solvents have various characteristics such as low molecular weight, high boiling point, & miscibility with water and organic solvents. Growing concerns of tanning, hyperpigmentation, and melanoma will boost cosmetics market in sunscreens owing to its humectant properties & ability to enhance the skin appearance by reducing flaking and restoring supplenes

