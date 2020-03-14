Best Market Research on Glutathione Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Glutathione Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Glutathione Market size valued at around USD 34.5 million in 2019 and expects demand of above 18.5 kilo tons by 2025.

Shifting consumer purchasing trends for herbal and organic cosmetics products to diminish skin ageing problems will propel glutathione demand in these items. The product owing to skin restoring properties helps to prevent skin aging problems. Global cosmetics market is anticipated to grow over 4.0% by 2022. It is added to lotions, creams, and soaps for providing brightening skin effects. These factors will amplify glutathione market growth.

It is produced by human body and is made up of three amino acids including glycine, glutamine, and cysteine. Infections, chronic diseases, and poor diets may lead to depleted GSH levels. Supplements helps to maintain GSH levels in the body. Increasing supplements consumption for reducing long term diseases risk will enhance industry size.

Infertility treatment market is anticipated to witness substantial gains over 4% at the end of 2023. The product exerts significant effects on sperm motility patterns thereby, treating male infertility problems. Growing prevalence of infertility problems owing to stress issues in human beings will have a positive impact on glutathione market growth.

GSH plays a vital role in cellular processes including cell proliferation and differentiation. The product helps to reduce harmful radiation effects of chemotherapy in cancer patients. Rising cancer cases globally owing to hectic work schedules and changing lifestyles will enhance industry size.

Increased GSH levels in some cases may lead to stomach bloating and cramping problems. This factor may hamper market profitability and industry price trends. However, the products utilization for curing several diseases including cancer and autism will have a positive impact on industry growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Glutathione Market

By Product

GSSG market may witness significant gains over 5% by 2025. The product owing to skin whitening properties is added to cosmetic products. It helps to reduce formation of melanin thereby enhancing skin colour. Growing cosmetics demand owing to increasing expenditure on personal grooming will fortify industry growth.

GSH market size is anticipated to surpass USD 190 million in the estimated timeframe. Global cancer therapeutics industry is predicted to grow over 7% by 2026. The product helps to prevent poisonous side effects in cancer patients. It is injected into the muscles to prevent harmful side effects of chemotherapy. Increasing cancer patients globally due to inappropriate eating habits will foster product demand.

By Application

Glutathione market demand from nutraceutical application is expected to surpass USD 35 million at the end of 2025. The product owing to its antioxidant properties is used for manufacturing intravenous and oral supplements. It maintains the activity of vitamins C and E. Increasing health supplements demand for boosting immune system will positively impact market growth.

Cosmetics application is expected to surpass USD 100 million in the estimated time span. Global anti-aging products market is anticipated to grow over 5.5% by 2024. The product owing to anti-aging properties is added to creams and lotions to provide soft and smooth skin effects. Rising disposable incomes and increased consumers buying power will foster face creams and serums demand which in turn would propel industry growth.

By Region

North America led by Mexico, Canada and the U.S. glutathione market is predicted to grow up to 6.0% at the end of 2025. The product owing to immune system boosting and tissue repairing & building properties is utilized for treating several diseases including cataract, asthma, and anaemia. Increasing glutathione demand for manufacturing drugs in the region due to presence of multiple pharmaceutical manufacturers including Pfizer & Johnson and Johnson will enhance market size.

Asia Pacific driven by South Korea, India, Japan, and China glutathione market size may exceed USD 75 million by 2025. The product is essential for cellular functions and is used for boosting stamina and immunity in human beings. Glutathione supplements are consumed orally by adults as increasing age leads to lower glutathione levels. Growing awareness regarding health issues will foster supplements demand which in turn would amplify industry growth.

Brazil market may witness steady gains in the estimated timeline. Global skin care products market is anticipated to grow over 4% by 2025. The product owing to moisturizing and skin nourishing properties is utilized for manufacturing body lotions and soaps. Rising skin care cosmetics demand to prevent aging issues will propel market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Glutathione Market

Global glutathione market share is moderately fragmented with major players operating in the market including Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., KOHJIN Life Sciences Co., Ltd., Nissor Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Shenzhen GSH Bio-tech Co., Ltd. Companies are engaged in strategic alliances including partnership, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures to execute innovative technologies with growth in manufacturing capacity to cater rising product demand.

Industry Viewpoint

Glutathione is an antioxidant found in plants, fungi, and animals. It prevents damage to cellular components caused by reactive oxygen species including peroxides and free radicals. The product helps to reduce oxidative stress by combating free radicals in the body. It is also utilized for preventing alcoholism in human beings. It is also used for treating anaemia problems in kidney patients undergoing haemodialysis treatment

