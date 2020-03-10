Best Market Research on Geotextiles Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Geotextiles Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Geotextiles Market size was over USD 4,195 million in 2016 and industry expects consumption at over 9,045 million square meters by 2024.

Geotextiles Market Share, By Application, 2017 & 2024, (million square meter)

Growing demand for functional and high performance textiles in agriculture, road construction and erosion control applications along with increasing development in construction industry is likely to accelerate the geotextiles market growth. These products have gained popularity owing to their superior benefits such as liquid repellency and mechanical strength. Global construction industry expenditure amounted over USD 10 trillion in 2016 which is likely to have a positive impact on the product demand. Rising investments by government in public utility infrastructures owing to increasing industrialization is likely to drive the market size.

Rising awareness towards the functional advantages of products over traditional materials such as high tensile strength, flexibility, superior load bearing capacity and permeability has increased its penetration in various industries which is the major driving factor of the market. It is manufactured from synthetic polymers such as polyester and polypropylene are less prone to decay under any chemical process and provide high benefits in terms of durability & performance. The roads and bridges infrastructure market in India amounted over USD 16 billion in 2016. Expanding road construction industry is likely to propel the industry growth as they are used during foundation laying in roads and strengthen the soil by holding it together.

Synthetic products such as polyethylene, polyester and polypropylene are manufactured from non-biodegradable materials which are extracted through burning & flaring activities. Moreover, it also contains hindered phenols, amines and phosphates which may undergo degradation through surface oxidation on exposure to heat and UV radiation. On exposure to these conditions, the product witness oxidation on their surfaces which makes them weak & brittle thereby hampering the market size. However, superior capability to distribute load evenly, stabilize soil and control drainage is likely to stimulate the product demand.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Geotextiles Market

Geotextiles Market, By Material

Global synthetic material market size from polypropylene may witness gains close to 9.5% up to 2024. These materials offer high resistance to harmful chemical environment which makes them suitable for waste containment applications and other heavy-duty construction projects. Polypropylene designed products offer superior permeability which prevents waterlogging, erosion and gives a dryer and more stable ground base for construction. Abundant availability along with cost effective nature of the raw material is likely to foster the material demand in the geotextiles market share.

Global natural material market size from jute is likely to exceed USD 200 million by 2024. Growing environmental concerns and government regulations towards carbon emission has urged manufacturers to formulate natural and eco friendly materials in the production which shows huge opportunities for market growth. Jute products provide high moisture absorption capacity, flexibility, bio-degradable properties and low cost as compared to synthetic products. Increasing awareness towards the unique qualities of jute has shifted consumer inclination towards eco-friendly products which is likely to boost the material demand.

Product Analysis

Global non-woven geotextiles market size may witness gains close to 9.5% up to 2024 pertaining to the growing application outlook in erosion control, railway and road construction activities. These products prevent soil movement in erosion control measure and withstand severe environment dynamics. These products are prefabricated in large sheets which can be installed quickly, thereby reducing road construction time. Growing urbanization along with favourable government initiatives to improve infrastructure development shall further drive the product demand.

Global woven market size is likely to exceed USD 1,860 million by 2024. These products provide superior tensile strength and hydro-filtration properties which enables filtration of particles and draining water coupled with soil enforcement, favouring the industry growth. Woven products reduce the need for expensive soil remediation steps owing to their ability to provide stabilization during construction of embankments over soft soils and steepened slopes. These products improve longevity, performance of the structure and effectively reduce environmental impact which is likely to fuel the product demand.

Geotextiles Market, By Application

Road construction application is likely to surpass USD 4 billion up to 2024 on account of huge growth in automobile sales. These materials are used for separation & filtration in road construction as they protect from migration of small gravels & sand and fill gaps between the roads to improve soil structure. It enhances the stability and decreases the chances of wind & water erosion, thereby strengthening the road durability for a longer time. Increasing consumer spending on automotive growth along with rising government spending on road infrastructure should further propel geotextiles market demand.

Railroad application may witness gains at over 6.5% upto 2024. Railroad construction requires solutions for track-bed separation, soil erosion control and embankment stabilisation to improve the performance and eliminate clogging problems. The product separates the layers of the track to support rail structure, reduce penetration of granular particles, thereby maintaining the thickness of granular layers which increases the track lifetime. Increasing government concerns towards the maintenance & quality of railroads owing to rising accidents has boosted the demand for highly durable materials which should further stimulate the product demand.

Geotextiles Industry, By Region

North America, driven by the U.S., Canada and Mexico geotextiles market share may record gains over 8.5% by 2024 owing to the rapid growth in industrialization and increasing ongoing projects related to landscape restoration. Increasing technological advancements and research & development activities have enabled the development of materials which require less maintenance and offer extend life span which is the key driving factor of the market. Growing awareness towards the advantages of product over other materials such as plastic and metal is likely to induce the regional growth.

Europe market demand driven by Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain may surpass over USD 2.5 billion in the projected time period pertaining to the growing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly solutions in roads, railways and building construction in the region. Growing health and environmental concerns posed by rapid urbanization have increased the demand of green infrastructure solutions. Eco-friendly infrastructure provides cost efficiency, energy savings and reduces pollution and environment degradation. Increasing government focus on enhancing road infrastructure owing to growing automotive sales along with growing consumer spending on premium quality materials should drive the market growth.

Asia Pacific driven by China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and Australia geotextiles market demand may register gains at over 10.5% during the projected timespan pertaining to the huge growth in construction industry in the region. Favourable government initiatives for national infrastructure improvement, growing urbanization and availability of skilled workforce shall further strengthen the product demand. Government policies are further emphasizing on creating large cluster cities with infrastructural advancements that provide high durability and longevity which shall induce the regional growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Geotextiles Market

Global geotextiles market share is fragmented owing to the presence of several players such as Tenax, Fibertex, Hueskar, Typar and Royal TenCate. Major manufacturers are focusing on strategic partnerships & collaborations and developing new innovations to enhance the product portfolio and attract new customers.

Industry Viewpoint

Geotextiles function as separators and separate the soil layer thereby helping the soil in retaining the load-bearing capacity. These products have gained popularity owing to functional and performance advantages over other construction materials. They possess high strength, dimensional stability and low elongation properties which offers wide application in roads, dams, sports fields, drainage construction, and solid waste management systems.

