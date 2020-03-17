Best Market Research on Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market size crossed USD 690 million in 2018 and will expect consumption of around 40 kilo tons by 2025.

Growing product demand for sheathing and coating applications in the fibre optic industry should accelerate fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) market size. It ensures optical fibers protection when used in stressful applications by offering resistance to chemicals, temperature and radiation. Global optical fiber market size was valued at over USD 6.5 billion in 2018 which is an indicator of ample growth potential. Rising prevalence of smart city projects, 5G implementation and growing product adoption from clinical diagnostics industry is likely to further stimulate optical fiber market growth thereby increasing industry demand.

Significant chemical processing market growth pertaining to increasing demand for construction chemicals and composites owing to an expanding middle class should stimulate fluorinated ethylene propylene market growth. Global chemical storage tank market size is estimated to surpass USD 5 billion by 2025, which should stimulate demand for FEP lining and coating. These products protect critical components of chemical processing plants from harsh chemicals and ensure efficient operation. They are significantly resistant to steam at high temperatures and offer substantial mechanical strength. It is extensively used in various components such as piston rings, oil wiper rings, gaskets, shaft seals, and heat exchangers.

Substantial preference for substitute polymers such as polytetrafluoroethylene and bioplastics is likely to restrain fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) market growth. The product has a low melting point which make it ill-suited for baking and cooking applications as compared to PTFE. The product is also susceptible to rapid degradation which releases polluting substances such as perfluorinated chemicals which may increase bio-based polymers demand and further hinder industry growth.

Global fluorinated ethylene propylene granules market size exceeded USD 120 million in 2018 on account of growing wire & cable demand from aerospace, communication, computers and construction sectors. The product offers various desirable properties such as chemical inertness, thermo-stability, flame resistance, electrical insulation and resistance to vapor penetration. It allows easy fabrication into molded articles and solid shapes which increases its suitability for extrusion molding, further stimulating market growth.

Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) granules market size from electrical and electronics application should register about 7% gains in the foreseeable timeframe. These are utilized in transformers, switches, sensors and motors as they provide high stress-crack resistance and mechanical toughness which play an integral role in enhancing product performance. Growth in residential & commercial construction primarily pertaining to population growth should stimulate electrical & electronics industry demand.

Global fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) films market size should register gains close to 6.5% in the predicted timeframe pertaining to growing demand from the transportation, construction industrial processing and electronics sectors. These films provide exceptional weather resistance, transparency, heat resistance, water absorption, ease of use & fabrication. Growing product adoption in drug containers and drug delivery systems such as plunger laminates, cap liners and stoppers should accelerate fluorinated ethylene propylene market growth.

Global fluorinated ethylene propylene tubes market size is likely to surpass USD 145 million by 2025 owing to its wide usage in cabling, electrical insulation and food & beverage industries. This product offers low coefficient of friction and high heat tolerance, which is essentially required in chemical processing, food processing & automotive sectors.

FEP tubes market demand from automotive applications accounted for about 20% of the total market share in 2018. It is widely utilized in automotive components such as fuel tanks, vapor fuel lines and oxygen sensors pertaining to its significant resistance against corrosion, chemicals and heat. Growing demand for light weight, fuel efficient and cost-effective materials in the automotive sector is may boost industry demand.

North America driven by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) market demand should register growth at around 6.5% up to 2025 majorly owing to demand growth from oil & gas industry. The region is witnessing rising demand for light distillates, primary energy and refinery upgradation where fluorinated ethylene propylene usage ensures strict process control. Improvement in fracking technology and an increase in the total number of horizontal wells drilled should boost oil & gas output and further stimulate regional market growth.

Europe fluorinated ethylene propylene market size led by Germany, UK and France surpassed USD 140 million in 2018. The region has a significant presence of experienced automotive manufacturers and a substantial internal market where FEP can ensure compliance with stringent environmental regulations and performance expectations. Growing production of premium cars and significant investment in research & development by manufacturers should accelerate automotive market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific led by Japan, India, and China market size should exceed USD 500 million by the end of the foreseeable timeframe primarily owing to significant demand from the electrical & electronics industry. The region is witnessing a rise in foreign investment, favourable regulations to boost domestic electronic production and technological advancement in smartphones & household appliances which has increased FEP demand for coating electrical wires and semiconductor manufacture. Increasing demand for artificial intelligence, diverse electronic applications and exports should further accelerate industry growth.

Global fluorinated ethylene propylene market share is significantly competitive with the key market participants being 3M, Daikin Industries, Saint-Gobain, Merck, AGC Corp., and Juhua Group. Major manufacturers are focusing on developing new products to enhance market penetration and achieve competitive advantage.

Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) is a fluoropolymer with high melt processability, chemical resistance, and thermal stability. The product is extensively used in jacketing of electrical wires & cables, cookware coating and tubing in the automotive & chemical industries. Expansion of power distribution lines and significant demand for consumer electronics should boost the market growt

