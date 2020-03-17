Best Market Research on Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market was valued over USD 18.6 billion in 2018 and is set to expand over 5% by 2025.

North America Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market, By Technology, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Growing demand for electricity coupled with increasing investments toward thermal power generation capacity additions will drive Flue Gas Desulfurization (FDG) systems market growth. Developing economies are aggressively investing toward coal fired power generation to meet ever rising electricity demand from key economic sectors. In addition, surge in the development of captive power plants across heavy industries will positively influence the deployment of these systems.

Growing adoption of stringent air quality norms to minimize the adverse effects of SOx emissions will drive the market size. Inflammation of the respiratory system, skin irritation and breathing difficulties are some of the prominent health risk posed by the growing SOx levels. As a result, countries across the globe are increasingly focusing toward maintaining ambient air quality standards which will further enhance the business growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market

Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, By Technology

Wet flue gas desulfurization systems market is anticipated to expand over 5% by 2025. Low sorbent material costs coupled with high scrubbing & control efficiencies are some of the key underlying factors which will augment the industry growth. Strengthening of emission standards pertaining to power generation and heavy industries will further stimulate the adoption of Wet FGD systems.

Dry flue gas desulfurization systems market is set to witness strong growth on account of its low capital cost and ease of installation as compared to its available alternatives. Compact design and simpler waste disposal processes are some of the paramount factors which favors the adoption of these systems. Ongoing investments toward expansion of medium scale industrial plants will further propel the product deployment over the forecast timeframe.

Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, By Application

Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, By Application, 2018 (USD Million)

Flue gas desulfurization systems market from cement applications is set to witness growth over 5% by 2025. The SOx emissions from cement manufacturing is primarily generated in pyro processing stage during the fuel combustion. Over 90% of the SOx reduction is achieved from installation of FGD systems at cement production plants. Furthermore, robust growth across construction sector coupled with introduction of stringent emission standards is set to stimulate the demand for flue gas desulfurization systems across cement industry.

Introduction of stringent emission norms in conjunction with ongoing expansion of thermal power stations will drive the FGD systems market across power plant sector. As per the UNIDO, emerging economies across Asia Pacific and Africa are quickly evolving as the key manufacturing centers. Rapid industrialization across developing economies has resulted in increased investments toward electricity capacity additions which will in turn boost the deployment of these units

Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, By Region

Europe Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, By Country, 2018 (USD Million)

Growing investment toward construction of new thermal power plants coupled with positive outlook toward energy intensive industries will drive the China flue gas desulfurization systems market. Metal production & mining; chemical production and refining are some of the key industries to adopt FGDs to limit the SOx emissions. Stringent environmental norms along with efforts to limit the increasing emission levels across the energy intensive industries will further propel the product demand.

Indian market is anticipated to expand over 11% by 2025. Increasing investments toward expansion of installed coal fired electricity generation capacity coupled with the imposition of stringent emission norms will drive the business growth over the forecast timeline. For instance, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change capped the SO2 emission levels to 100mg/Nm3 in 2015. The introduction of new emission standards is set to create demand for retro fitting of existing power generating stations which in turn will further enhance the business landscape.

The U.S. flue gas desulfurization systems market in 2018, was valued over USD 1 billion. Increasing investments toward infrastructure development coupled with growing industry awareness toward the adoption of emission control technologies will drive the industry growth. Legislative ventures aimed toward minimizing pollutant levels from the manufacturing sector will further enhance the business outlook.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market

Key industry participants operating across the flue gas desulfurization market include Hamon & Cie International SA, DuPont Clean Technologies, CECO Environmental, MHPS, Tri-Mer Corporation, Verantis, Nederman Mikropul, Babcox & Wilcox, GEA Group, AMEC Foster Wheeler, KCH Services, Marsulex Environmental, General Electric, Ducon and KC Cottrell amongst others.

New contracts, partnerships & agreements, and overseas business expansion are few of the prominent initiatives undertaken by the key industry players. Moreover, the companies are involved in substantial research & development activities to gain competitive advantage over other industry participants.

Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Industry Viewpoint

Flue gas desulfurization or FGD is the technology used to remove oxides of sulfur from combustion flue gases of power plants and other industrial processes that burn oil or coal to produce steam for process heating and electricity generation. An FGD system utilizes an alkaline sorbent to contact the flue gases to remove SOx. Growing electricity demand coupled with tightening of emission norm will drive the global market size in the coming years

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems industry.

What is the Research Methodology used: Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580