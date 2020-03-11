Best Market Research on Flat Glass Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Flat Glass Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Flat Glass Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Flat Glass Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Flat Glass Market size was over USD 80 billion in 2016 and industry expects consumption at over 125 million tons by 2024.

U.S. Flat Glass Market Share, By Product, 2016 & 2024, (USD Million)

Growing trend towards rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with adoption of smart technology and advanced construction practice may drive the market demand. Increasing application demand in automotive industry owing to its rising usage of tempered glass and in construction industries should drive the product growth.

Growing shift towards the construction of energy efficient buildings and renovation of the existing infrastructure may drive the overall market size. Global construction demand may surpass USD 8 trillion by the end of foreseeable timeframe. Increasing glass consumption for architectural purposes has led to rise in structural glazing demand, thereby resulting in product availability. Most of the companies are focusing towards usage of environmentally beneficially building materials along with implementation of number of green building projects.

Rise in automobile consumption and production owing to improved economic conditions, technological front and consumer demand may drive the product growth. Global automotive glass market may surpass USD 25 billion by 2024. Growing laminated glass consumption to ensure safety and rising sunroofs demand may enhance product development. Shift in consumer preference for sun proofs in vehicles accompanied by emerging smart glass technologies ensuring protection from sunlight, may enhance and improve automotive industry and thereby boost flat glass market size.

Favorable regulations by REACH recognizes flat glass manufacturing safe for human and animal health thereby promoting its production for various applications. As per EU Commission, the product is not classified as hazardous substance and exempted from which would surge product demand.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Flat Glass Market

Flat Glass Market, By Product

Tempered glass market demand may surpass USD 5.2 billion square meter by the end of forecast timeframe. Increasing construction activities including residential and commercial construction projects is likely to drive the market growth. The products exceptional hardness and its ability to shatter into small pieces without doing any harm may drive the industry growth.

Laminated glass market size may register significant gains at over 7% by 2024. Increasing laminated glass demand mainly in automotive, transport, building, and car windscreens may stimulate industry growth. It is polyvinyl butyral sheet which is intended to avert it from shattering into pieces and guarantees its safety which in tun accelerate the product growth.

Float glass market was valued at over USD 1.5 billion square meter in 2016. It is widely used in commercial and household application as double glazed windows which functions as advanced product, thereby driving the product demand.

Analysis By Application

Construction application may register significant gains at over 6.5% by the end of forecast timeframe. Private sectors and government are investing in infrastructure projects including ports and airports. Most of the private companies are venturing into power plants and mining may increase construction demand providing favorable conditions for international and local suppliers. Furthermore, increasing rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts of the government in areas that have been affected by natural disasters, the construction market is expected to increase in roads, bridges, water supply, power supply areas, structures, and residential buildings, thereby increasing flat glass market demand.

Automotive application may surpass USD 16 billion by 2024. It is used to make backlights, windscreens, windows, sunroofs, and wide range of transport and automotive application including cars, ships, and buses. Glass technology applied to aircraft includes protection from electromagnetic radar, solar radiation and increases durability. Increasing large size wind shield and sunroofs demands in vehicles may fuel product demand.

Regional Insights

North America flat glass market share driven by the U.S., Canada and Mexico may register significant growth at over 5.5% up to 2024. Rising ecological concerns about waste management coupled with recyclability of glass indorsing its use in construction and automotive industries may drive the regional industry growth. Increasing green building perception along with augmented product usage in furniture, cabinet closure, solar cells and tabletops will enhance product demand.

Europe driven by UK, France, Spain and Germany market may surpass USD 25 billion by 2024. Increase in vehicle manufacturing with growing demand for high end vehicles in the region may drive the industry growth. With the rising enactment of severe ecological regulations and emission regulator measures, hybrid & electrical vehicles are boosting growth in the regional market.

Asia pacific led by Japan, India and China flat glass market is likely to register significant gains at over 7% by the end of foreseeable timeframe. Increasing urbanization and real estate sector in the region may drive the product growth. Moreover, increasing investment in solar energy may drive the product demand owing to increasing number of solar energy installation as these are used in solar panels, thereby driving the regional industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Flat Glass Market

Global flat glass market share is fragmented with industry operators including Asahi Glass, PPG Industries, GSC Glass, CSG Holding and Paragon tempered glass. Companies are involved in mergers and joint ventures to expand their regional presence and concentrating on new product advancement to gain feasible advantage which may foster product range. Furthermore, companies are now engaged in developing new strategies to obtain competitive gain.

Industry Viewpoint

Growing residential & commercial construction industry owing to rising investments and construction activities & renovation is likely to drive the industry growth. Increased product usage inside and rear windows and automotive windshields for appealing look along with effective insulation for pleasant driving may drive product growth. Shifting consumer preferences towards light weight vehicles owing to increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emission growth may accelerate product deman

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Flat Glass Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Flat Glass industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Flat Glass industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Flat Glass industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Flat Glass industry.

Research Methodology: Flat Glass Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Flat Glass Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580