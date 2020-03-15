Best Market Research on Fermentation Defoamer Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Fermentation Defoamer Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Fermentation Defoamer Market size estimated at over USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2019 to 2025.

North America Fermentation Defoamer Market Size, By Product, 2014 2025 (USD Million)

The global fermentation defoamer market will be propelled by the developments in the Asia Pacific food & beverage industry. The product is extensively used to reduce the amount of foams generated during industrial fermentation processes. It is used in the production of dairy items such as cheese, sour cream, yoghurt, etc. It is extensively used in the production of alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine, whiskey, and other distilled spirits. Fermentation defoamers are also employed in the production of food products such as bread, coffee, soy sauce, tofu, etc. Rising demand for food & beverage items across the globe will be a major growth enabler for the fermentation defoamer market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing food & beverage market and is likely to be the largest by 2030. Factors responsible for such fast growth rates are increasing population, rising household income levels, urbanization and the penetration of multinational companies in the Asia Pacific food & beverage industry. China and India play a key role in terms of demand owing to an evolving lifestyle of its population and increasing number of working individuals. Some of the fastest growing food & beverage segments in Asia Pacific are fats & oils, dairy, pulses, grains, cereals, beverage, and poultry. Both India and China are one of the largest milk producing countries in the world. China is also the topmost beer producing country. These factors will play a major role in the development of the fermentation defoamer market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for biofuels will also augment the fermentation defoamer market. The product is used in the industrial fermentation process for the manufacturing of biofuels, mainly ethanol and biogas. The product can also be used in the generation of biodiesel, biohydrogen, and butanol. Use of biofuel reduces the emission of carbon dioxide and other pollutants. Biofuels are considered to be the substitute of fossil fuels in the near future owing to their eco-friendly nature. The increasing biofuel demand across the globe will drive the market during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations related to the product usage in different end-user industries may hamper the industry growth in coming years.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Fermentation Defoamer Market

Fermentation Defoamer Market, By Product

Based on products, the global fermentation defoamer market has been segmented into silicone-based, oil-based, and others. The other product segment consists of water-based, ethylene oxide/propylene oxide-based, alkyl polyacrylates, etc. Silicone-based fermentation defoamers will account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The segment is also likely to grow by a CAGR of above 4% during the forecast period. This product type has hydrophobic silica dispersed in silicone oil and are delivered as an oil or water-based emulsion.

Oil-based product segment will also have a significant market share and is likely to grow at a relatively slower rate during the forecast period. This product type has an oil carrier such as mineral oil, vegetable oil, white oil, etc. It also contains a hydrophobic silica or a wax to boost its performance.

Fermentation Defoamer Market, By End-user

Based on end-users, the fermentation defoamer market is categorized into dairy, alcoholic beverages, food products, pharmaceutical, chemical and others. Other end-user industries include biofuel, animal feed, agrochemical, etc. Overall food & beverage was the largest end-user segment and will grow by a CAGR above 4% during the forecast period, with dairy and alcoholic beverages driving the industry. Food items where fermentation defoamers are used include dairy products such as butter & cheese, food flavors & preservatives, bread, coffee, etc.

Chemical industry segment accounted for a share of around 10% of the overall market in 2018. Fermentation defoamers are used in the production of organic acids, polymers and industrial enzymes. Increasing demand for these chemicals for a variety of applications will drive this segments growth in the forecast period.

Fermentation Defoamer Market, By Region

North America will be a key fermentation defoamer market that is likely to gain by a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. A mature food & beverage industry, increasing pharmaceutical demand, and rising popularity of biofuels will be the major growth enablers for this regional market.

Europe is also a major industry which was valued at around USD 600 million in 2018. Increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing activities in Europe is a key factor behind this regional market growth. Rising alcoholic beverage manufacturing activities will also have a positive effect on the European market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Fermentation Defoamer Market

The key market participants in the fermentation defoamer market are Dow Corning, Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Accepta, PennWhite Ltd., Blackburn Chemicals Ltd., ADDAPT Chemicals B.V., Hydrite Chemical Co., Elkem ASA, SIXIN NORTH AMERICA, INC., Struktol, and many more. Companies depend on new product developments and extensive product portfolios to increase their market competitiveness. Strategies such as mergers and acquisitions are also common among industry players to gain a competitive edge among their rivals.

Industry Viewpoint

Kerosene, fuel oil, light oils, vegetable oils, and fatty alcohols were the first defoamers and antifoam products that were used. Experiments to develop silicone-based defoamers started in the 1950s. Since then, a lot of products have been developed and used to reduce foaming in industrial processes such as manufacturing of paper, paints and coatings. Nowadays, defoamers are an indispensable part of every industrial fermentation process. Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, rising demand for antibiotics and growth in bioinsecticide demand will be key factors behind the fermentation defoamer market development

