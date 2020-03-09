Best Market Research on Fenugreek Seed Extract Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Fenugreek Seed Extract Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Fenugreek Seed Extract Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Fenugreek Seed Extract Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Global Fenugreek Seed Extract Market size was worth over USD 3.5 million in 2016 and will surpass 470 tons by 2024.

North America

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Fenugreek Seed Extract Market

Fenugreek Seed Extract Market, By Application, 2013-2024, (Tons)

Changing dietary patterns coupled with rising athletes demand for health supplements will drive global fenugreek seed extract market size. Increasing prevalence of diabetes, particularly type 2, owing to a busy lifestyle, obesity, as well as growing energy-rich foods and nutrient-dense foods consumption, will propel product penetration over the forecast period.

Increasing spending on personal care products is also expected to boost the application scope. Rapid expansion of cosmetics market and availability through various channels including online portals, retail, and branded stores will further propel fenugreek seed extract market size. As per industry estimates, the global cosmetics industry was estimated at USD 240 billion in 2016 with sales growth around 4% from the preceding year.

Rise in concern about ingredients and chemicals used in the cosmetics will positively influence industry growth. Factors such as antimicrobial and antioxidant properties coupled with improved demand for natural products will propel fenugreek seed extract market size. Growing consumer awareness about synthetic chemicals will continue to boost the natural personal care industry.

Manufacturers are anticipated to invest in modern technologies to improve extraction process and overall productivity. Increasing fenugreek production and export across the globe is expected to propel fenugreek seed extract market growth. Major importing nations such as UAE, Yemen Arab Republic (YAE), South Africa, Japan, UK, Egypt, U.S., Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Germany, France, Malaysia, Netherlands, and Nepal will provide lucrative opportunities for industry players to gain competitive advantage. However, overconsumption leads to side effects such as thyroid dysfunctions, hypoglycemia, loose motions and breathing problems. This may hinder fenugreek seed extract market growth over the forecast period.

Fenugreek Seed Extract Market, By Application

Pharmaceutical application was valued at over USD 2 million in 2016. Improved demand for sports supplements to enhance athlete performance and weight management is likely to propel product demand for this application segment. Growing demand for medicines based on natural ingredients, driving research and development initiatives by various manufacturers and researchers. In addition, increasing ayurvedic medicinal formulations consumption augmenting product demand.

Food & beverage application accounted for over 40% market share in 2016. Increasing product application as a spice to add a distinct flavor in food pastes, curry powders, and sauces will drive fenugreek seed extract market size from this segment. Rising demand for ingredients extracted from plants, containing powerful antioxidants will further boost industry growth.

Cosmetic applications will witness growth over 13.5% up to 2024. High dietary fiber content and other key elements such as iron, manganese, potassium, selenium driving fenugreek seed extract usage in various cosmetic products include shampoo, oil serum, conditioners and anti-aging creams. Further, increasing demand for sun creams to avoid exposure to ultraviolet radiation is expected to propel the product demand.

Fenugreek Seed Extract Market, By Region

North America market is expected to surpass over 70 tons by 2024. Increasing requirement for vitamins & dietary supplements in the region will support industry growth. Factors such as increasing consumer awareness regarding health and wellness, aging population, new product launches and improved accessibility will propel fenugreek seed extract market size.

Europe market is likely to observe gains over 12.5% up to 2024. Rise in consumer expenditure on pharmaceutical and personal care products will augment overall market size. European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) guidelines approved fenugreek seed extract as appropriate for consumers. Rising research and development initiatives between food manufacturers and health organization for diabetes treatment fostering regional demand.

Asia Pacific market was valued at USD 1.4 million in 2016. Demand for skin care products based on herbal and natural ingredient products are gaining momentum in the region. Fenugreek producers are majorly concentrated in India. Countries such as US, China, Malaysia, Germany, UK, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, and Brazil are major importing markets. These factors are likely to propel regional growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Fenugreek Seed Extract Market

Prominent players in fenugreek seed extract market are Arjuna Natural Extracts, Nutra Green Biotechnology, Ambe Phytoextracts, Unique Organics, Indus Biotech, Bio-Botanica, Hunan nature biotechnology, Chereso Lifesciences, Novoherb and Creative Enzymes. Manufacturers are expected to improve their distribution channels for shorter supply chain. The industry is expected to witness collaboration between exporters and manufacturers in producing companies, skipping middleman in the chain. Increasing scientific R&D initiatives by various food organizations in close cooperation with industry participants is anticipated to propel fenugreek seed extract market expansion over the projected timeframe.

Fenugreek Seed Extract Industry Viewpoint

Fenugreek seed extract is derived from fenugreek plant and globally, the demand for product as an herb & spice is increasing. The industry is at nascent stage and most of global supply dependent on Asian countries. It’s application gaining momentum as a key ingredient in pharmaceuticals owing to high quality medical and herbal characteristics. Therefore, manufacturing firms are likely to upgrade their production facilities and processing techniques to gain a major industry share. Key industry participants are anticipated to integrate business operation including cultivation, processing, and distribution

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Fenugreek Seed Extract Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Fenugreek Seed Extract industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Fenugreek Seed Extract industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Fenugreek Seed Extract industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Fenugreek Seed Extract industry.

What is the Research Methodology used: Fenugreek Seed Extract Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Fenugreek Seed Extract Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580