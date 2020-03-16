Best Market Research on Feed Micronutrients Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Feed Micronutrients Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Feed Micronutrients Market size was valued at over USD 1400 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at over 7% in the forecast timeframe.

Rising consumer awareness pertaining to the ruminant health along with increasing spending on livestock farming & breeding will augment the feed micronutrients market size. Growing concern pertaining major diseases such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, microbial contamination and chronic disease owing to nutritional deficiency in the feed will foster new opportunities for the industry landscape. Upsurge in the adoption of advanced animal husbandry practices for enabling faster timeframes for livestock production will provide a positive scope for the product penetration.

Increasing utilization of vitamins and trace minerals for the activation of essential enzymes & hormones, that are vital for livestocks metabolic processes will propel the industry growth. Key benefits including skeletal development, optimum health, immunity and facilitation of high milk production will support positive outlook for the product portfolio. Substantial shift in the meat & dairy production across the globe owing to changing dietary patterns will proliferate the market growth.

Rapid growth in the animal feed industry particularly in the developing economies such as China, India, South Africa, and Indonesia will provide positive business outlook for industry participants. Growing health concerns owing to the presence of lower amounts of vital ingredients in the forage will fuel the demand rise in the market. Moreover, significant R&D investments owing to the rapid technological advancements in the forage industry along with a growing need for dairy and poultry products will further promulgate the feed micronutrients market growth.

Favourable government regulations and norms particularly by CFIA, REACH and FDA for preventing the micronutrient malnutrition and reduction of synthetic additives consumption will proliferate the business expansion in the projected time period. In addition, increasing trend for clean label products requiring strict approval process by these regulatory bodies will further enhance the product portfolio. However, the requirement of high R&D expenditures for the development of organic minerals and stringent regulations to control the use of zinc and copper that are considered as soil pollutants is expected to restrain the overall industry growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Feed Micronutrients Market

Feed Micronutrients Market, By Type

Trace minerals accounted for more than 60% of the market share in 2018. Increasing disease outbreak among poultry and ruminants owing to deficiency of iron, copper, zinc, boron, manganese, etc. will positively influence the product demand. High demand for water content, protein, energy, and minerals in animal diets for improving the growth, lactation & reproduction is anticipated to boost the segment growth. In addition, surging antioxidants demand in the animal feed for enhancing and regulating the body functions among the livestock will further proliferate the overall industry size.

Vitamins is anticipated to witness CAGR at over 6% from 2019 to 2025. Upsurge in the need for vitamins for improving the metabolism rate, immunity and reproductive performance is expected to foster demand. Increase in the demand for quality meat, health concerns & disease outbreak in livestock likely to propel product adoption rate. Moreover, factors such as increasing demand for dairy products, rising interest of owning pet animals and success of animal feed micronutrients will play a pivotal role for the segment growth.

Feed Micronutrients Market, By Livestock

Germany Feed Micronutrients Market, By Livestock, 2018 (Kilo Tons)

Poultry accounted for more than 40% of the global feed micronutrients industry share in 2018. Rapid expansion of poultry products manufacturing facilities particularly in European countries such as the Germany, UK, France and Russia will augment the product portfolio. Factors such as consumer preference for poultry products containing a higher amount of nutrients coupled with high prices of poultry substitutes such as beef or pork propelling segment growth. In addition, positive results among the animals in terms of increased vitamins and nutrients consumption will further enhance the industry demand.

Ruminants is projected to grow with a CAGR at over 7.5% in the forecast time period 2019 to 2025. Significant health benefits of ruminants in terms of enhanced nutrients consumption will positively drive the market demand. Rising demand for milk and its by-products such as butter, cheese, curd and cream along with the increase in the consumption of meat across the globe will boost the segment growth. Moreover, rising consumer awareness pertaining to the vitamins and minerals enriched meat products is expected to augment the segment growth.

Feed Micronutrients Market, By Region

Asia Pacific Feed Micronutrients Market, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 30% of the overall feed micronutrients industry share in 2018. Upsurge in the consumption of several meat products owing to the rapid urbanization and changing dietary patterns in the developing economies such as Indonesia, India, China, and Japan will drive the market size. For instance, as per the Global Trade Tracker, China consumed around 65.6 million tonnes of meat in 2016. Additionally, surge in demand for nutritious animal-based food by the geriatric population for bone health will further promulgate the overall market growth across the region.

Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness gains of more than 7.6% from 2019 to 2025. High spending on imported meat along with broader socio-economic trends provides numerous opportunities for the premium imported meat across the region. Major factors such as growing tourism sector, growth in imported beef use in high-end foodservice outlets, ongoing westernization and urbanization will proliferate the regional industry growth. Significant expansion of the cold storage facilities for meat and pork products particularly in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait will provide positive scope for the feed micronutrients market expansion across the region.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Feed Micronutrients Market

Global feed micronutrients market share is highly competitive owing to the presence of few dominating companies including Phibro Animal Health Corp, Novus International Inc., Alltech Inc., Royal DSM NV, Zinpro Corp., Cargill Inc., Nutreco NV. and Archer Daniels Midland. Collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, product enhancements, supply chain agreements are crucial strategies adopted by these industry players. For instance, in January 2016, Nutreco announced the acquisition of Micronutrients thereby strengthening allowing Nutrecos animal nutrition business product portfolio. Other notable players include Tanke Biosciences Corp., Pancosma SA, QualiTech Corp., Ridley Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Mercer Milling Co. Inc., U.S. Rare Earth Minerals Inc., Biochem Lohne Germany, and Vamso Biotec Pvt. Ltd.

Industry Viewpoint

Feed micronutrients are vital animal fodder additives that are added to the feed of the animals that are unable to obtain adequate vitamins and nutrients from the regular traditional feeds for enhancing the milk yield, growth and animal health. They help in the prevention and cure of diseases and to improve digestibility in animals. They are gaining wide popularity mainly due to increased applications as a growth promoter with positive results for improving digestibility, maximizing reproduction rate and prevention & cure of diseases. Trace minerals are metallic ions required to resist against major diseases. Superoxide dismutase, Reductase, Glutathione, catalase, thioredoxin reductase, glutathione, ceruloplasmin, and peroxidase act as an oxidant neutralizer. Micronutrients including vitamins, minerals, enzymes play a significant role against the chemical agents produced under diverse processes and contribute to cattle health by improvising their growth and immunity level. Feed micronutrients further enhances the gut absorption and reproductive system among the ruminants.

