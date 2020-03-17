Best Market Research on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Industry / Sector Trends

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market size valued over USD 285 million in 2018 and is estimated to witness more than 3.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Germany extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market size, by application, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Rise in number of ECMO centers coupled with growing awareness about extracorporeal membrane oxygenation systems will drive the ECMO systems market over the projected timeframe. Increase in prevalence of respiratory conditions including respiratory distress syndrome (difficulty breathing) has escalated the adoption rate of ECMO machines.

Growing use of ECMO in adults for treating various conditions related to heart and lungs will drive the ECMO procedure volume, thereby stimulating the market growth. Increasing number of adults suffering from pneumonia, cardiac failure, trauma and other severe conditions will positively impact the business growth.

Technological advancements including the polymethylpentene (PMP) fibre technology has expanded the development of artificial membrane having low resistance and improved biocompatibility to be used for extended duration. Such technological advancements in the systems has reduced the mortality rate as well as augmented the device adoption rate. However, risks such as bleeding, infection and device failure associated with the use of ECMO system will hamper the industry expansion to certain extent over the analysis period.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market, By Modality

Veno-venous ECMO market is anticipated to grow considerably during the forecast period to reach USD 136.5 million by 2025. Availability of cannulas such as Avalon ELITE and Protek Duo in the market that use the internal jugular approach during ECMO procedure will drive the device adoption rate over the coming years. The benefits associated with these devices include reduced risk of bleeding, ease of mobilization and lower rate of recirculation driving the Veno-venous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market. Additionally, increasing incidence of severe acute respiratory failure will further drive the business growth.

Veno-arterial (VA) ECMO segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment accounting for over 45% market share in 2018. Increasing incidence of cardiac disorders will act as major impact rendering factor for the growth of veno-arterial ECMO market. VA-ECMO offers enhanced hemodynamic support to patients suffering from severe conditions including cardiogenic shock. It is also used in providing periprocedural support to the acute heart failure patients. Thus, growing application of veno-arterial (VA) ECMO in treating cardiovascular conditions will stimulate the business growth over the projected timeframe.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market, By Application

Extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) market is estimated to witness more than 4% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, highly susceptible to suffer from cardiovascular conditions will drive the extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) market. ECPR is majorly used in patients suffering from cardiac arrest. Thus, rising incidence of cardiac arrest will drive the industry growth.

Cardiac application of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system will grow lucratively over the forecast period to reach USD 124.2 million by 2025. ECMO is used to provide support to patients recovering from cardiac arrest or during procedures in cardiac catherization laboratories. It also acts as a bridge to cardiac assist devices including the left ventricular assist device (LVAD). Thus, the growing application of ECMO in treating cardiac patients will drive the industry growth significantly over the foreseeable period.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market, By Patient Population

Brazil extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market share, by patient population, 2018

Paediatric patient population subjected to ECMO held over 20% market share of the global ECMO market in 2018. Rising number of children suffering from severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) will act as primary driver for growing usage of ECMO in children. Thus, the growing acceptance of clinical utility and high success rate of veno-venous ECMO in treating paediatric patients suffering from severe ARDS will drive the segmental growth over the analysis period.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market, By Region

Asia Pacific extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market share, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

Taiwan market held over 15% of Asia Pacific ECMO market in 2018. Large number of patients kept on ECMO coupled with high incidence of severe cardiorespiratory conditions requiring ECMO support will drive the market growth over the forecast timeline. Rising awareness about the ECMO device has surged its demand, thereby stimulating the market growth.

Presence of Service d’Aide Medical d’Urgence (SAMU) in France that implements ECMO in emergency cases (including on streets) to restore the body functions such as blood flow and limiting the occurrence of ischemic coronary arteries and brain, pre-hospitalization of the patient will positively impact the growth of France market to reach USD 18 million by 2025. Moreover, growing awareness about ECMO device along with rising prevalence of severe respiratory and cardiac diseases in the country will drive the France ECMO industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Some of the notable industry players include Medtronic, Getinge, LivaNova, Terumo, Alung Technologies and Abbott. Merger and acquisitions, strategic collaboration and partnerships are major strategies followed by these companies. Advent of innovative products in the market has escalated the competition in the market resulting in significant investment towards research and development by the companies.

Recent industry developments:

In May 2018, EOLIA trial results indicated that patients subjected to appropriate ventilation management strategy along with early ECMO showed reduced mortality rate among patients suffering from severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Maquet Cardiopulmonary GmbH provided devices required for the EOLIA trial.

In September 2017, CytoSorbents Corporation launched the CytoSorb Therapeutic ECMO kit in Austria. The kit combines CytoSorb blood purification cartridge with innovative tubing connector set that allows easy integration in most of the commercial ECMO systems available in the market.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Industry Viewpoint

ECMO was initially perceived in 1940s for the treatment of neonates and for research purpose. Since 1974, over 17,000 infants have been treated with ECMO with 78% survival rate. Although there has been substantial development in ECMO fundamentals for 3 decades, technical elements continue to evolve to improve safety and enhance maneuverability. The introduction of less intrusive and smaller circuits in the equipment has improved portability, thus lowering several mechanical issues. Introduction of polymethyl pentene (PMP) fibre technology with low resistance and more biocompatibility has enhanced the development artificial membrane in ECMO with extended use. However, research continues towards accelerating the development of wearable and compact artificial lungs that are used for patients sustenance for prolonged period during the ECMO procedure. Thus, technological adoption, rapid use of ECMO and new centers adopting ECMO procedures will support the growth of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation Industry worldwid

