Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Report – Global Forecast to 2022

The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market consists of sales of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment and related services. Benign prostatic hyperplasia or benign prostatic hypertrophy is a condition of an enlarged prostate gland which causes blockade of urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder. The market is segmented into resectoscopes, radiofrequency ablation device, urology lasers, prostatic stents and implants.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) also called Prostate Gland Enlargement (PGE), is a condition where patient suffers from uncomfortable urinary symptoms. Due to rising prevalence of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), demand for the BPH treatment devices and equipment’s is on a steady rise as the number of BPH cases increases the demand for devices will also increase. For example, in the USA by 2018, more than 8 million men are suffering from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and globally around 22 million men have been diagnosed with moderate to severe symptoms of BPH. Therefore, with number of BPH cases on the steady rise, the demand for BPH treatment devices and equipment is also expected to grow.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Segmentation

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market By Product:

Resectoscopes

Radiofrequency ablation device

Urology lasers

Prostatic Stents

Implants

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASC)

Clinics

Home

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market By Procedure Type:

Transurethral Needle Ablation (TUNA)

Transurethral Resection of Prostate (TURP)

Transurethral Incision of Prostate (TUIP)

Transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT)

Laser surgery

Others

Some of the major key players involved in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market are

Karl Storz

Lumenis

Olympus

Urologix

Boston scientific Inc.

