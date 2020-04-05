Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Report – Global Forecast to 2022

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Report – Global Forecast to 2022April 5, 2020
The Business Research Company’s Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market consists of sales of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment and related services. Benign prostatic hyperplasia or benign prostatic hypertrophy is a condition of an enlarged prostate gland which causes blockade of urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder. The market is segmented into resectoscopes, radiofrequency ablation device, urology lasers, prostatic stents and implants.
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) also called Prostate Gland Enlargement (PGE), is a condition where patient suffers from uncomfortable urinary symptoms. Due to rising prevalence of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), demand for the BPH treatment devices and equipment’s is on a steady rise as the number of BPH cases increases the demand for devices will also increase. For example, in the USA by 2018, more than 8 million men are suffering from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and globally around 22 million men have been diagnosed with moderate to severe symptoms of BPH. Therefore, with number of BPH cases on the steady rise, the demand for BPH treatment devices and equipment is also expected to grow.
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Segmentation
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market By Product:
Resectoscopes
Radiofrequency ablation device
Urology lasers
Prostatic Stents
Implants
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market By End-User:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASC)
Clinics
Home
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market By Procedure Type:
Transurethral Needle Ablation (TUNA)
Transurethral Resection of Prostate (TURP)
Transurethral Incision of Prostate (TUIP)
Transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT)
Laser surgery
Others
Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2431&type=smp
Table Of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Characteristics
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Size And Growth
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Segmentation
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market
- China Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market
……
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
- Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
- Appendix
Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2431
Some of the major key players involved in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market are
Karl Storz
Lumenis
Olympus
Urologix
Boston scientific Inc.
About Us:
The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/