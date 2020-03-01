Back Support Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025

This report studies the global Back Support market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Back Support market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Braces and back support are used to provide relief to individuals with musculoskeletal disorders, especially in the older and middle-aged population. They are also gaining popularity among athletes where majority of injuries are related to lower-back or the spine. To keep up with the evolving needs of the customers, vendors are offering products with ergonomic designs that are made of comfortable and breathable materials.

The increasing number of sports injuries is one of the major growth drivers for the back support market. Most athletes face chronic pain in the event of lumbar spine injury due to excessive physical activities. Lower back and spine injuries account for the majority of the athletic injuries. Over 69% of all adolescent athletes go through lumbar spine and back injuries, whereas, adult athletes report discogenic disorders and muscle strain due to axial loading, twisting, and repetitive hyperextension, which leads to acute lower back pain. These factors lead to more demand for back support belts, which further drive the market for back support for treating sports injuries. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Back Support market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

3M

ITA-MED

Bauerfeind

BSN medical

DJO Global

Ossur

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Older

Middle-Aged

Teenager

Market segment by Application, split into

OTC

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Back Support in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Back Support are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Back Support Manufacturers

Back Support Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Back Support Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Back Support market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

