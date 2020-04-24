B2C E-Commerce Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2025 | Amazon.com, Inc., JD.com, macys.com, Walmart Stores, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Research Trades has added a new report, titled as Global B2C E-Commerce Market. It includes the analytical data of target industries, which provides different insights to drive the businesses. For growth of the Ecommerce industries, it gives more focus on the ongoing trends and studies the recent developments in Global B2C E-Commerce Market. It covers different aspects of this industry which helps to comprehend the manufacturing and service process.

B2C E-Commerce Market size was valued at USD 2,724.74 billion in 2019.

B2C e-commerce refers to the online platform for providing services and products to the consumer directly from the business owners. At present, e-commerce is common, owing to its wide range in households globally. Digital revolution has helped the B2C services to become intrinsic part of everyday lives of people globally. In addition, increase in shipping and distribution organizations has propelled the global B2C e-commerce market. In the last decade, the global B2C e-commerce market has outperformed local manufacturers, which would lead to the growth of the market.

B2C E-Commerce Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Amazon.com, Inc., JD.com, macys.com, Walmart Stores, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Apple Inc., priceline.com LLC., eBay Inc., Rakuten, Inc., and Otto Group.

According to the geographical overview, the players in the developed regions have displayed to have a major share in the Global B2C E-Commerce Market revenue generation. While emerging countries like India and China are increasing their investments in research and development (R&D) of more efficient solutions. North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America are the key segmentations done on the basis of regional outlook.

B2C E-Commerce Market, By Type

B2C Retailers

Classifieds

B2C E-Commerce Market, By Application

Automotive

Beauty & Personal Care

Books & Stationery, Consumer Electronics

Clothing & Footwear

Home Docor

Industrial & Science

Sports & Leisure

Travel & Tourism

