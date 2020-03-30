Aviation Test Equipment Market Overview 2019, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global aviation test equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024. Aviation test equipment refers to devices and instruments that are employed for inspection, calibration, evaluation and quality testing of aircraft mechanisms. The equipment is designed for the maintenance of electrical and hydraulic systems of the aircraft and improving the reliability of the system while isolating failures to reduce the overall costs. Some of the commonly used equipment include pitot static adapters, air data test sets, distance measuring equipment, tactical air navigation system (TACAN) testers, radar test sets, altimeter test sets and GPS satellite simulators.

Market Trends

The global market is driven by the thriving aerospace and defense industries. Apart from maintenance, test equipment is also used for construction, integration and management of weapon systems in military aircraft, which is enhancing the product adoption. Furthermore, increased utilization of software-based solutions to replace traditional testing methodologies is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities and increasing defense budget, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type

1. Electrical

2. Hydraulic

3. Pneumatic

4. Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

1. Commercial Sector

2. Defense/Military Sector

3. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Boeing (NYSE: BA)

General Electric Co.

3M

Airbus

Rockwell Collins

Moog, Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

SPHEREA Test & Services (SPHEREA)

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

