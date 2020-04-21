Automotive Water Valves Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Research, Strategies and Forecast to 2026 | Mahle, Borgwarner, Qufu TEMB

“

Automotive Water Valves Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Water Valves market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Automotive Water Valves Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Automotive Water Valves market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Automotive Water Valves Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Automotive Water Valves market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Automotive Water Valves industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Mahle, Borgwarner, Qufu TEMB, Hanon Systems, Nippon Thermostat, Stant, Kirpart, Woco Group, Vernet, Fuji Seiko, Inzi, Ningbo Xingci Thermal, TAMA, Gates ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Automotive water valves are used to switch the different cooling water circuits on and off.

Optimization of the interior temperature of the vehicle in conjunction with best possible control of the heat input and cooling of the engine and its partial circulatory systems are achieved through successful thermal management. Water valves help to selectively control and regulate water circuit temperatures at central points. As a result, for example, the warm-up phase can be significantly reduced, thus saving fuel and reducing CO2 emissions.

Due to the stable development of global automotive market, the demand for automotive water valves product is relatively stable. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.

In 2016, The global production of automotive water valves reaches over 300 million units; the CAGR of global automotive water valves market is around 4.68% during the last sevral years.

The concentration degree of automotive water valves market is much lower, though the major manufacturers like Mahle, Hanon System and Borgwarner occupied about considerable market share, there are many other manufacturers due to the mature manufacturing technology.

The global Automotive Water Valves market was 1000 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1150 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% between 2020 and 2026.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Traditional Type

Integrated Type

Electric Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Water Valves Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive Water Valves markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive Water Valves market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive Water Valves market.

