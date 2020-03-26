Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Research Report, Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Global Region 2020-2025

This report examines the global automotive testing, inspection and certification market, analyzes and researches the status and forecast of development of automotive testing, inspection and certification in the US, EU , Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

DEKRA

Intertek Group Plc.

TUV SUD

DNV GL

TUV Rheinland

Applus +

ALS Limited

TUV NORD GROUP

MISTRAS Group

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into other inspection certification

tests

The market segment by application, car test, inspection and certification can be divided into OSP workshop Other

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the

Automotive

Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry 1.1 Overview of the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 1.1.1 Scope of Product Testing, Inspection and of automotive certification

1.1.2 Market status and outlook

1.2 Global automotive testing, inspection and certification Size and analysis of the certification market by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2 .4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Vehicle type testing, inspection and certification market

1.3 .1 Testing

1.3.2 Inspection

1.3.3 Certification

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market for testing, inspection and certification of motor vehicles by end users / application

1.4.1 OSP

1.4.2 Workshop

1.4.3 Other

Chapter Two: Global analysis of competition in

automotive tests, inspections and certifications by players 2.1 Size, value (value) of the automotive testing, inspections and certifications market (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Rate of market concentration

2.2.2 Product / Service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter three: Company profiles (main players)

3.1 SGS SA

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 General presentation of activities / activities

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Revenues from tests, inspection and of motor vehicle certification (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent developments

3.2 Bureau Veritas

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 General presentation of activities / activities

3.2.3 Products, services, etc.

To continue…

