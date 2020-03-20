Automotive Sun Visor Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 5.2% With Major key Players Grupo Antolin, Daimei, Atlas (Motus), Kyowa Sangyo, Hayashi and Others 2019-2024

The research report on Automotive Sun Visor Market Gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Automotive sun visor is a component of an automobile located on the interior just above the windshield. They are designed with a hinged flap that is adjustable to help shade the eyes of drivers and passengers from the glare of sunlight.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Automotive Sun Visor includes two types; one type is with Mirror and the other one is without Mirror, and the proportion of Sun Visor with Mirror in 2017 is about 89%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Automotive Sun Visor is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Sun Visor is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the consumption proportion is about 76% in 2017.

China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Sun Visor, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Sun Visor, enjoying production market share nearly 23% in 2017.

“The worldwide market for Automotive Sun Visor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 2130 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Automotive Sun Visor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Grupo Antolin

*Daimei

*Atlas (Motus)

*Kyowa Sangyo

*KASAI KOGYO

*Hayashi

*Takata

*IAC Group

*HOWA TEXTILE

*Dongfeng Electronic

*Yongsan

*Mecai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Sun Visor with Mirror, Sun Visor without Mirror

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Sun Visor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Sun Visor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Sun Visor in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Automotive Sun Visor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Automotive Sun Visor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Automotive Sun Visor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Sun Visor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

