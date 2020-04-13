Automotive Steel Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026|ThyssenKrupp, Nippon Steel, POSCO

Complete study of the global Automotive Steel market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Steel industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Steel production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Steel market include _, ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp, Nippon Steel, POSCO, Baosteel, HYUNDAI steel, JFE, Tatasteel, HBIS, United States Steel, Nucor Automotive Steel

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Steel industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Steel manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Steel industry.

Global Automotive Steel Market Segment By Type:

, Low-strength Steel, Conventional HSS, AHSS, Other Automotive Steel

Global Automotive Steel Market Segment By Application:

, Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Steel industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Steel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Steel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Steel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Steel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Steel market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Steel Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive Steel Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Low-strength Steel

1.4.3 Conventional HSS

1.4.4 AHSS

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.5.3 Passenger Vehicle

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Steel Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Steel Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Steel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Steel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Steel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Steel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Steel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive Steel Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Steel Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Steel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Steel Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Steel Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Steel Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Steel Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive Steel Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive Steel Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive Steel Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive Steel Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automotive Steel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Steel Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive Steel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Steel Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Steel Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Steel Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Steel Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Steel Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive Steel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive Steel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Steel Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Steel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Steel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Steel Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automotive Steel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Steel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Steel Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Steel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Steel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Automotive Steel Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Automotive Steel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Automotive Steel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automotive Steel Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automotive Steel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automotive Steel Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Automotive Steel Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive Steel Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive Steel Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive Steel Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Steel Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Steel Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Steel Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Steel Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Steel Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Steel Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Steel Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Steel Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive Steel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Steel Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Steel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive Steel Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Steel Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Steel Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Steel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Steel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive Steel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive Steel Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive Steel Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ArcelorMittal

8.1.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

8.1.2 ArcelorMittal Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 ArcelorMittal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ArcelorMittal Product Description

8.1.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

8.2 ThyssenKrupp

8.2.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

8.2.2 ThyssenKrupp Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 ThyssenKrupp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ThyssenKrupp Product Description

8.2.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

8.3 Nippon Steel

8.3.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

8.3.2 Nippon Steel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Nippon Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Nippon Steel Product Description

8.3.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development

8.4 POSCO

8.4.1 POSCO Corporation Information

8.4.2 POSCO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 POSCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 POSCO Product Description

8.4.5 POSCO Recent Development

8.5 Baosteel

8.5.1 Baosteel Corporation Information

8.5.2 Baosteel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Baosteel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Baosteel Product Description

8.5.5 Baosteel Recent Development

8.6 HYUNDAI steel

8.6.1 HYUNDAI steel Corporation Information

8.6.2 HYUNDAI steel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 HYUNDAI steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 HYUNDAI steel Product Description

8.6.5 HYUNDAI steel Recent Development

8.7 JFE

8.7.1 JFE Corporation Information

8.7.2 JFE Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 JFE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 JFE Product Description

8.7.5 JFE Recent Development

8.8 Tatasteel

8.8.1 Tatasteel Corporation Information

8.8.2 Tatasteel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Tatasteel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Tatasteel Product Description

8.8.5 Tatasteel Recent Development

8.9 HBIS

8.9.1 HBIS Corporation Information

8.9.2 HBIS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 HBIS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 HBIS Product Description

8.9.5 HBIS Recent Development

8.10 United States Steel

8.10.1 United States Steel Corporation Information

8.10.2 United States Steel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 United States Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 United States Steel Product Description

8.10.5 United States Steel Recent Development

8.11 Nucor

8.11.1 Nucor Corporation Information

8.11.2 Nucor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Nucor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Nucor Product Description

8.11.5 Nucor Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Automotive Steel Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Automotive Steel Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Automotive Steel Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Automotive Steel Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Automotive Steel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Automotive Steel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Automotive Steel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Steel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Automotive Steel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Steel Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Steel Distributors

11.3 Automotive Steel Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Steel Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

