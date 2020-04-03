Automotive SoC Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2018 – 2028

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the Global Automotive SoCs market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the Automotive SoCs market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the Automotive SoCs market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and Others of APAC, Japan, China and MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the Automotive SoCs market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the Automotive SoCs market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of Automotive SoCs and its features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry Automotive SoCs market drivers, Automotive SoCs market restraints, Automotive SoCs market trends and market structure. The Automotive SoCs market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the Automotive SoCs market based on application and vehicle type across different regions globally.

The Automotive SoCs market is expected to witness moderate revenue growth during the forecast period owing to an increasing adoption of electric/hybrid vehicles and a demand for a seamless driving experience from the end-users.

The Global Automotive SoCs report starts with an overview of the Automotive SoCs market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the Automotive SoCs market.

On the basis of the application, the Automotive SoCs market is segmented into infotainment systems, ADAS and others

On the basis of vehicle type, the Automotive SoCs market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicle.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the Automotive SoCs market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends.

The next section consists of a detailed analysis of the Automotive SoCs market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the Automotive SoCs market, to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the Automotive SoCs market. This study discusses key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the Automotive SoCs market as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing the Automotive SoCs market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (the U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux and the Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe), SEA and others of APAC (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the Rest of APAC), Japan, China and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and the Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Automotive SoCs market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Automotive SoCs market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the Automotive SoCs market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global Automotive SoCs market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of application, vehicle type and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to the growth of the Automotive SoCs market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global Automotive SoCs market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global Automotive SoCs market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the Automotive SoCs portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Automotive SoCs supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and their success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Automotive SoCs market. Key competitors covered in the global automotive SOCS market report include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., STMicroelectronics, NEC Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor Corporation, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Key Segments Covered:

Application

Infotainment Systems

ADAS

Others

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Key Regions covered:

North America Automotive SoCs market

U.S.

Canada

Latin America Automotive SoCs market

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Automotive SoCs market

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Automotive SoCs market

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC Automotive SoCs market

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of APAC

Japan Automotive SoCs market

China Automotive SoCs market

MEA Automotive SoCs Market

GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Players in the Automotive SoCs Market

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

NEC Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

