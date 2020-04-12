Automotive Sensors Market Set to Witness an Uptick during2018 – 2028

An outlook of the global automotive sensors market with reference tthe overall automotive industry

The global industry is currently witnessing a period of stabilization as steady sales continue tsustain growth for suppliers and OEMs. However, an industry that is undergoing one of the biggest transformation, the future truly looks uncertain. The autindustry has always remained fiercely competitive, with US, German, and Japanese OEMs relying on incremental upgrades tconsolidate their position. However, as electric vehicles and driverless cars become a reality, traditional players are staring at a future they aren’t entirely familiar with. The next five years in this industry paint a picture of collaboration and competition with the Silicon Valley.

In 2017, the industry has witnessed growth in North America being offset by slowdown in Europe and China. The fortunes of the global automotive industry are stacked in favor of emerging markets, as limited opportunity continues tplague matured markets.

List of factors tracked in the Automotive Industry Market Report Automotive Industry GVA Automotive production outlook Automotive sales outlook Fleet on road outlook Automotive carbon emissions outlook Emissions & safety norms Installation rates of components / accessories Replacement rates of components / accessories Growth in aftermarket Growth in service centers

Research Methodology

XploreMR utilizes robust methodology and approach tarrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we alscollect market feedback from industry experts. Tvalidate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend tmore than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.

Data Collection

XploreMR collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines tcollect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated tinitiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.

Data Validation

In this phase, XploreMR validates the data using macrand micreconomic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied tarrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.

Data Analysis and Projection

Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.

For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try tgather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries testablish primary contact with the companies in order tvalidate the assumptions or tgather quality inputs.

Standard Report Structure Executive Summary Market Definition Macro-economic analysis Parent Market Analysis Market Overview Forecast Factors Segmental Analysis and Forecast Regional Analysis Competition Analysis

Target Audience Production Companies Suppliers Channel Partners Marketing Authorities Subject Matter Experts Research Institutions Financial Institutions Market Consultants Government Authorities

Market Taxonomy

The global automotive sensors market has been classified into: Vehicle Type Sensor Type Sales Channel Region Passenger Car Compact Mid-size Luxury SUV Light Commercial vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle Position Sensor Clutch position sensor Gear position sensor Throttle Position Sensor Crankshaft Position Sensor Steering Angle Position Sensor Camshaft Position Sensor Safety Sensor Seat belt Brake switch sensor Door switch sensor ADAS Sensor Blind Spot Detection Night Vision Sensors Light Sensors parking sensor cruise control Impact Sensor Anti-theft Knock-Detection Sensor Level Sensor Fuel Level sensor Coolant Level Sensor Oil Level Sensor Temperature Sensor Engine coolant temperature Rain Sensor Oil/Fuel Temperature Sensor Battery temperature sensor Air temperature sensor Pressure Sensor Tire Pressure Monitoring Sensor EGR pressure sensor Airflow rate sensor Oxygen Sensor Speed Sensor Wheel Speed Sensor Speedometer OEM