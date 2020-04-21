Automotive Roof Systems Market 2020: What key challenges are faced by market? | Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva

“

Automotive Roof Systems Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Roof Systems market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Automotive Roof Systems Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Automotive Roof Systems market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Automotive Roof Systems Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Automotive Roof Systems market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Automotive Roof Systems industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva, Yachiyo, Mobitech, Aisin Seiki, CIE Automotive, Wanchao, Wuxi Mingfang, Johnan Manufacturing, Motiontec, Shenghua Wave, Donghee, Jincheng, DeFuLai ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Automotive Roof Systems can offer car drivers a real fresh air feeling. It is a fixed or operable (venting or sliding) opening in an automobile roof which allows light and/or fresh air to enter the passenger compartment. Sunroof may be manually operated or motor driven, and are available in many shapes, sizes and styles.

Due to the high production of global automotive market, and the increasing demand for comfort, the current demand for automotive roof system product is relatively high worldwide. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.

In 2016, The global production of automotive roof system reaches nearly 27 million units; the CAGR of global automotive roof system market is around 10.18% during the last five years.

The automotive roof system market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva and Yachiyo are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 78.10% market share in 2016, and biggest player is Webasto from Germany, dominating over 40.56% market share.

The global Automotive Roof Systems market was 6020 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 11900 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive Roof Systems market:

Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva, Yachiyo, Mobitech, Aisin Seiki, CIE Automotive, Wanchao, Wuxi Mingfang, Johnan Manufacturing, Motiontec, Shenghua Wave, Donghee, Jincheng, DeFuLai

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Inbuilt Roof System

Spoiler Roof System

Panoramic Roof System

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Sedan & Hatchbacks

SUVs

Others

Automotive Roof Systems Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive Roof Systems markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive Roof Systems market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive Roof Systems market.

