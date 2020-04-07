Automotive Recognition System Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players |Applications and End-User

This report examines the size of the global automotive recognition system market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for automotive recognition systems by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

A gesture recognition system is a perceptual computer user interface, which interprets movement patterns as commands. This system captures the commands of hand and finger gestures or of several other parts of the body.

This technology works using a camera and a sensor. The camera transmits the image data to the detection device, which, using an infrared sensor, calculates the depth of the movement. The computer software identifies the gesture and tries to find a match for this gesture in its predefined gestures library.

In 2017, the global market for the automotive recognition system was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

CogniVue

EyeSight Technologies

Intel

Qualcomm

Gestsure Technologies

Microsoft

SoftKinetic

Elliptic Laboratories

Harman International

Visteon Corporation

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

hand / leg / fingerprint recognition

Face

recognition Vision / eye recognition

Market segment by application, divided into multimedia lighting Other The objectives of the study of this report are as follows: to study and predict the size of the Automotive Recognition System market on the world market. Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players. Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region. Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile ofkey players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the automotive recognition system market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company , type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Manufacturers recognition systems

automotive distributors / traders / wholesalers of automotive systems for recognition

system recognition of the automobile Manufacturers Sub – component

Association of industry

suppliers downstream

Customizations available

with the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the automotive recognition system market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

