Automotive Rear-View Mirrors Market – Competitive Insights, Influencing Factors, Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

Rear-view mirrors has been witnessing growth, owing to rising demand for premium and hybrid vehicles which may lead to innovation. Rear-view mirrors have been an integral part of all conventional and modern-day vehicles. They are usually fitted on the doors or body and inside of the vehicle. Their main purpose is to give clear image of all vehicles approaching from the side or the rear, resulting in a better, comfortable, and a safe driving experience. It also helps one in parking the vehicle.

Company profiled in this report:

Gentex Corporation Continental AG Ficosa International Valeo Magna International Murakami Corporation Honda Lock Manufacturing Ichikoh Industries Ltd. Flabeg Automotive Holding GmbH Mitsuba Corporation Ishizaki Honten Company Limited

The growth of the automotive industry, especially in apassenger vehicle and hybrid vehicle segments has driven the demand for automotive rear-view mirrors. This high growth in sales of passenger (both affordable and premium segments) and hybrid vehicles is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive rear-view mirror market.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for automotive Rear-view mirrors market.

Market Segmentation:

By Mounting Position:

Door-mounted

Body-Mounted

By Location:

Interior Rear-View Mirror

Exterior Rear-View Mirror

By Technology:

Conventional Rear-View Mirror

Smart Rear-View Mirror

By Feature:

Power-Controlled

Blind Spot Detection

Automatic Folding

Auto-Dimming

Signal Indicator

Heating

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger

Commercial

Hybrid

By Region:

North America By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

By Mounting Position

By Location

By Technology

By Feature

By Vehicle Type

Western Europe By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Mounting Position
By Location
By Technology
By Feature
By Vehicle Type

By Mounting Position

By Location

By Technology

By Feature

By Vehicle Type

Eastern Europe By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
By Mounting Position
By Location
By Technology
By Feature
By Vehicle Type

By Mounting Position

By Location

By Technology

By Feature

By Vehicle Type

Asia Pacific By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Mounting Position
By Location
By Technology
By Feature
By Vehicle Type

By Mounting Position

By Location

By Technology

By Feature

By Vehicle Type

Rest of the World By Region (South America, Middle East, Africa)
By Mounting Position
By Location
By Technology
By Feature
By Vehicle Type

By Mounting Position

By Location

By Technology

By Feature

By Vehicle Type

