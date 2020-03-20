Automotive Power Liftgate Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 13.7% With Major key Players Brose, Huf, Magna, HI-LEX and Others 2019-2024

The research report on Automotive Power Liftgate Market Gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

This report focuses on the Automotive Power Liftgate market. A power tailgate system is a device that aids the opening and closing a car’s tailgate or boot lid automatically. The tailgate can be opened and closed by pressing a button in the dashboard, using a remote controller, or through gestures, which are tracked by sensors placed beneath the rear bumper. The system consists of mechatronic components that are enclosed in a power assembly comprising electric latches, component carriers, and closures for opening and closing of the tailgate.

Scope of the Report:

The global production of the Power Liftgate is about 2381 K units, Europe is the largest production region, the Europe occupies about 52% of the market share in 2016, the second largest region is North America, North America occupies about 27% market share, the Asia has little production, it only occupies about 15% market share; the largest company is brose, it occupies about 53% of the market share, the second largest company is Huf; The main factors pushing for the healthy growth of this market is the increasing need for safety, performance, stability, and comfort. Additionally, various governmental agencies are pushing for a standard deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), use of active safety systems, anti-intrusion and anti-theft systems, and automatic emergency braking systems. Additionally, with the increasing penetration of electric vehicles, this market is set to grow at a healthy rate through the forecast period.

The largest consumption region is Europe, it occupies about 59% market share, the second largest region is the North America, it occupies about 18% market share, and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption growth rate.

“The worldwide market for Automotive Power Liftgate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.7% over the next five years, will reach 2210 million US$ in 2024, from 1020 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Automotive Power Liftgate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Brose

*Huf

*Magna

*HI-LEX

*Aisin

*STRATTEC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Conventional Power Liftgate, Hands-free Power Liftgate

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: SUV, Sedan, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Power Liftgate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Power Liftgate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Power Liftgate in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Automotive Power Liftgate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Automotive Power Liftgate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Automotive Power Liftgate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Power Liftgate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

