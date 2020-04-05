Automotive Oem Coating Additives Market Show Steady Growth, Study and Forecasts 2018–2026

Automotive OEM Coating Additives Market: Overview

Coating is considered as a primary layer on first fit or old vehicles, which prevents the vehicles from dents or other kinds of scratches, as well as provides an attractive aesthetic look to the vehicle. After the automotive OEM coating additive, several layers of varnish are applied for the desired paint color. In a passenger vehicle, four layers of coating are applied – clearcoat, basecoat, primer, and E-coat. Clearcoat and basecoat are considered as the main coating layers. Water-borne technology is expected to gain significant traction in automotive OEM coating additives for interior purposes, owing to it containing approximately 80% of water, which comes under the eco-friendly category. Therefore, this coating technology is also projected to fulfil the demand for future automotive vehicles, owing to its energy-efficient aspects. Increasing investments pertaining to eco-friendly coatings for vehicles, coupled with rising safety concerns regarding harmful rays such as ultra-violate rays are promising to grow the market at a considerable annual growth rate over the coming years.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27727



Automotive OEM Coating Additives Market: Dynamics

Substantial growth in overall vehicle production and increasing aging vehicles are expected to propel the overall demand for automotive OEM coating additives over the forecast period. Moreover, growth in infrastructure coupled with environmental concerns are also projected to boost the growth of the automotive OEM coating additives market over the forecast period. Qualitative aspects such as UV resistance, oxidation resistance, stain resistance, scratch resistance, durability, and aesthetic look are also projected to make the automotive OEM coating additives market lucrative over the slated time period. In addition, increasing vehicle production in countries such as Mexico, China, Indonesia, and South Korea, among others, is estimated to fuel the demand for automotive OEM coating additives over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness pertaining to eco-friendly coatings such as powder coatings, UV-cured coatings, and water-borne coatings are likely to forge the demand for automotive OEM coating additives over the slated time period.

Alternative technological advancements coupled with counterfeit products are collectively expected to suppress the demand for automotive OEM coating additives over the coming years. Moreover, fluctuation in the price of raw materials, comprising resins, titanium oxides, and pigments are projected to hamper the growth of the global automotive OEM coating additives market over the forecast period.

In the automotive OEM coating additives market, manufacturers are focused on manufacturing result-oriented and efficient automotive OEM coating additives by using cost-effective paint additives that have high reliability. Moreover, increasing penetration of automatic paint colour changing technology is likely to create fresh opportunities for automotive OEM coating additive manufacturers over the forecast period.

Automotive OEM Coating Additives Market: Segmentation

By resin type, the automotive OEM coating additives market can be segmented as:

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Epoxy

By technology, the automotive OEM coating additives market can be segmented as:

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powder Coating

By coating layer type, the automotive OEM coating additives market can be segmented as:

Clearcoat

Basecoat Solid Paints Metallic Paints Pearlescent Paints

Primer

E-coat

By application, the automotive OEM coating additives market can be segmented as:

Body-in-white (BIW)

Interior Components

Exterior Components

By sales channel, the automotive OEM coating additives market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Original Equipment Suppliers (OESs)

Independent Automotive Manufacturers (IAMs)

Request to View TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27727

Automotive OEM Coating Additives Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a prominent rate in the automotive OME coating additives market, owing to substantial growth in the production of automotive vehicles, coupled with an increasing number of trade pacts of key manufacturer with local players. Stringent government regulations pertaining to eco-friendly vehicle coatings are promising a smoother route for the automotive OEM coating additives market. Moreover, in the U.S. consumers are adopting water-borne resin technology for coating on interior plastic components, which, in turn, accelerates the demand for automotive OEM coatings in the region. The market in Latin America is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate in the automotive OEM coating additives market, owing to the supportive economic and political scenario in the region, which is expected to shape the automotive OEM coating additives market in the coming decades. The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a sluggish growth rate in the global automotive OEM coating additives market. However, a significant shift towards luxurious vehicles is paving the way for the growth of the automotive OEM coating additives market for the coming ten years.

Automotive OEM Coating Additives Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the automotive OEM coating additives market identified across the value chain:

BASF Coatings GmbH

HELIOS

Berger Paints India Limited

ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

Sherwin-Williams

PPG Industries, Inc.

AkzoNobel

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd

Jotun A/S

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

KCC Corporation

The Valspar Corporation

The research report on the automotive OEM coating additives market presents a comprehensive assessment, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The global automotive OEM coating additives market research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, resin type, technology, coating layer type, application, and sales channel.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27727