Automotive Lubricants After Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2028

Automotive Lubricants Aftermarket, by Type



Automotive Lubricants Aftermarket, by Type

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Transmission Fluid

Others

Automotive Lubricants Aftermarket, by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Lubricants Aftermarket, Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The major demand for automotive lubricants lies in aftermarket services as vehicles requires lubricants to be changed after specific time intervals

Currently, the global vehicle fleet is dominated by ICE vehicles, which are diesel and gasoline based. However, there has been inclination toward the electrification of vehicles, especially in Europe. This is expected to limit the expansion of the automotive lubricants aftermarket, since electric vehicles do not use engine oils, and more than half of the demand for current automotive lubricants in the aftermarket is dominated by engine oils.

In terms of application, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the automotive lubricants aftermarket in 2016. This is mainly attributed to the sheer size of the world passenger cars fleet size in comparison to commercial vehicle fleet size. The passenger vehicle fleet count for the year stood at 947,080 thousand units in 2015 against commercial vehicle fleet size of 335,190 thousand units for the same year. This is responsible for the high demand for aftermarket automotive lubricants used in passenger cars.

Increasing shift toward the adoption and consumption of synthetic based lubricants is paving the way for future opportunities in automotive lubricant aftermarket, as smaller engines and lighter vehicles require low viscosity grade lubricants, which is possible only with synthetic formulations.

Europe and North America are mature regions of the automotive lubricants aftermarket, with car ownership rates as high as 580 and 680 per thousand inhabitants. However, low penetration of automotive vehicles, particularly in regions such as Latin America, Asia, and Middle East & Africa, presents significant opportunities for the automotive lubricants aftermarket. For instance, the motorization rate in Asia, Africa, and Latin America stood at 105, 42, and 176 per thousand inhabitants, respectively, in 2015.

