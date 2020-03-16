Automotive Logistics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Assessment till 2025

Global Automotive Logistics Market was valued at USD 285 Billion in the year 2018. Global Automotive Logistics Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 475 Billion. Domestic logistics include the services required to transport automotive goods and logistics within a country. International logistics Market in a region includes the logistics services required to transport vehicles from one country to another. Asia Oceania is the largest Market for domestic logistics due to large-scale automobile production in China, Japan, and India. Europe is the second largest Market as the EU has facilitated the easy movement of man and materials amongst the EU counties. Similarly, in North America, cars and components manufactured in the US can be easily transported to Canada and Mexico. Thus, domestic distribution is expected to grow at a brisk rate during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085496

The automotive logistics Market has witnessed substantial growth, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. Asia Oceania is expected to witness an annual growth of 7-8% in line with global growth during the next 8 years. The region has witnessed growth in automotive production due to low wages, availability of raw materials, increased demand for vehicles, and presence of major OEMs such as Toyota (Japan), Maruti Suzuki (India), SAIC (China), Honda (Japan), Geely (China), and Hyundai (South Korea). China, Japan, India, and South Korea export vehicles to various countries in Europe and North America.

The Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to strengthen infrastructure, trade, and investment links between China and several other countries, is among the several infrastructure projects that are expected to drive the automotive logistics Market in the Asia Oceania region. The Indian Railways is working toward improving its logistics services with the development of 6 dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) that span 2800 km across the eastern and western regions of the country.

Major market players in Automotive Logistics Market are DHL, XPO, SNCF, Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, Ryder, CEVA, Imperial, Panalpina, Expeditors Blg Logistics, Penske Logistics, Neovia, Dachser Intelligent Logistics, Gefco, Schnellecke, Db Schenker, Hitachi Transport System, Yusen Logistics, Kintetsu and Other Company Profiles will be provided as per client business requirement.

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085496

Automotive Logistics Market Segmentation:

Automotive Logistics Market, By Activity

*Warehousing

*Transportation

Automotive Logistics Market, By Logistics Service

*Inbound

*Outbound

*Reverse

*AfterMarket

Automotive Logistics Market, By Mode of Transport

*Roadways

*Railways

*Maritime

*Airways

Automotive Logistics Market, By Distribution

*Domestic

*International

Automotive Logistics Market Overview, by Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Read [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/automotive-logistics-market/10085496

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Market veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609