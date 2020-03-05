Automotive Lifts Market 2020 Industry Status, Growth, Size, Share, Revenue, Top Companies Research (Bendpak-Ranger, Rotary, ARI-HETRA, Challenger Lifts, Ravaglioli, Nussbaum)Trends and 2025 Forecast

The Automotive Lifts Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 1310 million US$ in 2024, from 1170 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Automotive Lifts report focuses on the Automotive Lifts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automotive lift refers to the automotive repair industry for automotive lifting equipment. Lift in the automotive repair and maintenance plays a crucial role, regardless of vehicle overhaul or minor repairs and maintenance, are inseparable from it, the nature of the product, quality directly affects the safety of maintenance personnel. In the repair and maintenance companies of all sizes, whether it is the maintenance of a variety of models of integrated class repair shop, or business scope Single Street shops (such as tire shop), almost all equipped with a lift.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Bendpak-Ranger

• Rotary

• ARI-HETRA

• Challenger Lifts

• Ravaglioli

• Nussbaum

• Sugiyasu

• …

The global average price of Automotive Lifts is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Lifts includes Two-post Lifts, Four-post Lifts, Scissor Lifts and Others, and the proportion of Two-post Lifts in 2016 is about 76.17%, and the proportion is in decrease trend from 2012 to 2016.

Automotive Lifts is widely used in Automobile Repair Shop, 4S Shop and Others. The most proportion of Automotive Lifts is Automobile Repair Shop and in 2015 with77.91% market share. The trend of Automobile Repair Shop is stable.

Market Segment By Type –

• Two-post lifts

• Four-post lifts

• Scissor lifts

• Other

Market Segment By Application –

• Automobile Repair Shop

• 4S Shop

• Other

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

