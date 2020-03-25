Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size, Share,Revenue, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast 2026|Continental, NTN, Mitsubishi

“

Complete study of the global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive In-Wheel Motor System production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System market include _ Continental, NTN, Mitsubishi, Protean Electric, ABB, Nidec Motor, Rockwell Automation, Hyundai Mobis, YASA, GEM Motor, Magna, Maxon Motor

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive In-Wheel Motor System manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive In-Wheel Motor System industry.

Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Segment By Type:

, DC Motors, AC Motors

Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive In-Wheel Motor System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive In-Wheel Motor System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Overview

1.1 Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Product Overview

1.2 Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 DC Motors

1.2.2 AC Motors

1.3 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive In-Wheel Motor System as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System by Application

4.1 Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive In-Wheel Motor System by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive In-Wheel Motor System by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive In-Wheel Motor System by Application 5 North America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Business

10.1 Continental

10.1.1 Continental Corporation Information

10.1.2 Continental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Continental Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Continental Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Products Offered

10.1.5 Continental Recent Development

10.2 NTN

10.2.1 NTN Corporation Information

10.2.2 NTN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 NTN Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 NTN Recent Development

10.3 Mitsubishi

10.3.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Mitsubishi Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mitsubishi Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Products Offered

10.3.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

10.4 Protean Electric

10.4.1 Protean Electric Corporation Information

10.4.2 Protean Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Protean Electric Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Protean Electric Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Products Offered

10.4.5 Protean Electric Recent Development

10.5 ABB

10.5.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.5.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ABB Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ABB Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Products Offered

10.5.5 ABB Recent Development

10.6 Nidec Motor

10.6.1 Nidec Motor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nidec Motor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Nidec Motor Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Nidec Motor Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Products Offered

10.6.5 Nidec Motor Recent Development

10.7 Rockwell Automation

10.7.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Rockwell Automation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Rockwell Automation Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Rockwell Automation Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Products Offered

10.7.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

10.8 Hyundai Mobis

10.8.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hyundai Mobis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hyundai Mobis Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Products Offered

10.8.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

10.9 YASA

10.9.1 YASA Corporation Information

10.9.2 YASA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 YASA Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 YASA Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Products Offered

10.9.5 YASA Recent Development

10.10 GEM Motor

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 GEM Motor Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 GEM Motor Recent Development

10.11 Magna

10.11.1 Magna Corporation Information

10.11.2 Magna Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Magna Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Magna Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Products Offered

10.11.5 Magna Recent Development

10.12 Maxon Motor

10.12.1 Maxon Motor Corporation Information

10.12.2 Maxon Motor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Maxon Motor Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Maxon Motor Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Products Offered

10.12.5 Maxon Motor Recent Development 11 Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive In-Wheel Motor System Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

