Automotive Glow Plug Market: Industry Statistics, Services, Growing Trends, Company Profiles and Investment Opportunities | Bosch, Borgwarner, NGK

“

Automotive Glow Plug Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Glow Plug market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Automotive Glow Plug Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Automotive Glow Plug market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Automotive Glow Plug Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles Bosch, Borgwarner, NGK, Denso, Federal-Mogul, Hyundai Mobis, Delphi, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, FRAM Group , Kyocera, Hidria, YURA TECH, Acdelco, Ningbo Tianyu, Ningbo Glow Plug, Ningbo Xingci, Fuzhou Dreik, Wenzhou Bolin .

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1087823/global-automotive-glow-plug-market

Summary

Automotive glow plug is a part that assists during cold start. It creates ideal ignition conditions for the injected fuel to burn through electrically generated thermal energy that is brought into the combustion chamber. Glow plugs are used in diesel engines to help start the engine with low temperature, especially in the winter. Glow plugs can be divided into metal type and ceramic type based on the material. Now, some glow plugs can heat up to more than 1000℃ in seconds.

Europe is the largest market of glow plug. The diesel vehicles in Europe occupied more than 70% of the total amount of diesel vehicles in the global. And the weather in Europe is colder than other regions. So the demand of glow plug in Europe is much larger than other regions.

In US, the total amount of vehicles is large, but the share of diesel vehicle is little. So the market of glow plug is smaller than in Europe. But the manufacturing technology is developed in US, so there are some major glow plug manufacturers like BorgWarner, Delphi and Federal-Mogul, all of which are the leading suppliers of glow plug in the world.

In Japan, due to the developed automotive industry, the manufacturing technology and market are also developed. In additional, the major suppliers of fine ceramic, which is an important part of ceramic glow plugs, are also located in Japan.

In China, there are many manufacturers of glow plugs. But both their capacity and technology have a large barrier with the international manufacturers like BorgWarner. Now, to meet the demand of domestic automotive industry, some foreign companies have built plants in China. To maintain the market share, Chinese glow plug manufacturers should spend more money and time on research and development.

The global Automotive Glow Plug market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive Glow Plug market:

Bosch, Borgwarner, NGK, Denso, Federal-Mogul, Hyundai Mobis, Delphi, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, FRAM Group , Kyocera, Hidria, YURA TECH, Acdelco, Ningbo Tianyu, Ningbo Glow Plug, Ningbo Xingci, Fuzhou Dreik, Wenzhou Bolin

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Glow Plug industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Glow Plug industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Glow Plug industry.

– Different types and applications of Automotive Glow Plug industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Automotive Glow Plug industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Automotive Glow Plug industry.

– SWOT analysis of Automotive Glow Plug industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Automotive Glow Plug industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Metal Glow Plug

Ceramic Glow Plug

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Glow Plug Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive Glow Plug markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive Glow Plug market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive Glow Plug market.

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1087823/global-automotive-glow-plug-market

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Glow Plug Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Glow Plug Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Glow Plug Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Metal Glow Plug

1.2.2 Ceramic Glow Plug

1.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Automotive Glow Plug Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automotive Glow Plug Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Glow Plug Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Glow Plug Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Glow Plug Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Bosch

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automotive Glow Plug Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Bosch Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Borgwarner

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automotive Glow Plug Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Borgwarner Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 NGK

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automotive Glow Plug Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 NGK Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Denso

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automotive Glow Plug Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Denso Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Federal-Mogul

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automotive Glow Plug Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Federal-Mogul Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Hyundai Mobis

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Automotive Glow Plug Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Delphi

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Automotive Glow Plug Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Delphi Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Magneti Marelli

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Automotive Glow Plug Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Valeo

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Automotive Glow Plug Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Valeo Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 FRAM Group

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Automotive Glow Plug Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 FRAM Group Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Kyocera

3.12 Hidria

3.13 YURA TECH

3.14 Acdelco

3.15 Ningbo Tianyu

3.16 Ningbo Glow Plug

3.17 Ningbo Xingci

3.18 Fuzhou Dreik

3.19 Wenzhou Bolin

4 Automotive Glow Plug Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Automotive Glow Plug Application/End Users

5.1 Automotive Glow Plug Segment by Application

5.1.1 OEM

5.1.2 Aftermarket

5.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Forecast

6.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Automotive Glow Plug Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2026)

6.3.2 Metal Glow Plug Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Ceramic Glow Plug Gowth Forecast

6.4 Automotive Glow Plug Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2026)

6.4.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Forecast in OEM

6.4.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Forecast in Aftermarket

7 Automotive Glow Plug Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Automotive Glow Plug Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Automotive Glow Plug Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

$

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1087823/global-automotive-glow-plug-market

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”