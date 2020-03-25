Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Future Scope and Growth Factors 2020 – 2026| Continental, TE Connectivity, Endevco

“

Complete study of the global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) market include _ Continental, TE Connectivity, Endevco, BOSCH, XSENSOR, Kistler, Murata, ASC Sensors, Analog Devices, Dorman, Hyundai Mobis

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) industry.

Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Segment By Type:

, Front Impact Sensor, Side Impact Sensor

Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Front Impact Sensor

1.2.2 Side Impact Sensor

1.3 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) by Application

4.1 Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) by Application 5 North America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Business

10.1 Continental

10.1.1 Continental Corporation Information

10.1.2 Continental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Continental Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Continental Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Continental Recent Development

10.2 TE Connectivity

10.2.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

10.2.2 TE Connectivity Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 TE Connectivity Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

10.3 Endevco

10.3.1 Endevco Corporation Information

10.3.2 Endevco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Endevco Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Endevco Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Products Offered

10.3.5 Endevco Recent Development

10.4 BOSCH

10.4.1 BOSCH Corporation Information

10.4.2 BOSCH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 BOSCH Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BOSCH Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Products Offered

10.4.5 BOSCH Recent Development

10.5 XSENSOR

10.5.1 XSENSOR Corporation Information

10.5.2 XSENSOR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 XSENSOR Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 XSENSOR Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Products Offered

10.5.5 XSENSOR Recent Development

10.6 Kistler

10.6.1 Kistler Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kistler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Kistler Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kistler Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Products Offered

10.6.5 Kistler Recent Development

10.7 Murata

10.7.1 Murata Corporation Information

10.7.2 Murata Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Murata Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Murata Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Products Offered

10.7.5 Murata Recent Development

10.8 ASC Sensors

10.8.1 ASC Sensors Corporation Information

10.8.2 ASC Sensors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 ASC Sensors Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 ASC Sensors Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Products Offered

10.8.5 ASC Sensors Recent Development

10.9 Analog Devices

10.9.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

10.9.2 Analog Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Analog Devices Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Analog Devices Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Products Offered

10.9.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

10.10 Dorman

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dorman Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dorman Recent Development

10.11 Hyundai Mobis

10.11.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hyundai Mobis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Products Offered

10.11.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development 11 Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Front/Side Impact Sensor (FIS/SIS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

