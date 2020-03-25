Automotive Filters Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019-2030

Automotive Filters Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019-2030March 25, 2020
The global Automotive Filters market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Automotive Filters market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Automotive Filters are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Automotive Filters market.
Some of the major players in the Automotive Filters market are: Sogefi SpA (Italy), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), MANN+HUMMEL GmbH (Germany), A.L. Filter (Israel), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Donaldson Company, Inc. (U.S.), North American Filter Corporation (U.S.), Fildex Filters Canada Corporation (Canada), K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Filtrak BrandT GmbH (Germany), Luman Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), ALCO Filters Ltd. (Cyprus), and Siam Filter Products Ltd., Part. (Thailand).
The global Automotive Filters market has been segmented into:
Automotive Filters Market, by Filter Type
- Air Filters
- Fuel Filters
- Oil Filters
- Air Cabin Filters
- Steering Filters
- Hydraulic Filters
- Other Filters
Automotive Filters Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Others
Automotive Filters Market, by End-Use
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
Automotive Filters Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
