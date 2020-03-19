Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size,Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast To 2026|Continental AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, Delphi Automotive Plc

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Leading Players

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, Delphi Automotive Plc, Denso Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Automotive, Joyson Safety Systems, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Segmentation by Product

ThePowertrain Control Module, Safety and Security Control Module, Communication and Navigation Control Module, Body Control Module, Vehicle Control Module, Engine Control Module, Transmission Control Module, Human Machine Interface

Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Segmentation by Application

Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Powertrain Control Module

1.2.2 Safety and Security Control Module

1.2.3 Communication and Navigation Control Module

1.2.4 Body Control Module

1.2.5 Vehicle Control Module

1.2.6 Engine Control Module

1.2.7 Transmission Control Module

1.2.8 Human Machine Interface

1.3 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) by Application

4.1 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Cars

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) by Application 5 North America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Business

10.1 Continental AG

10.1.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

10.1.2 Continental AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Continental AG Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Continental AG Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Products Offered

10.1.5 Continental AG Recent Development

10.2 Robert Bosch GMBH

10.2.1 Robert Bosch GMBH Corporation Information

10.2.2 Robert Bosch GMBH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Robert Bosch GMBH Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Robert Bosch GMBH Recent Development

10.3 Delphi Automotive Plc

10.3.1 Delphi Automotive Plc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Delphi Automotive Plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Delphi Automotive Plc Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Delphi Automotive Plc Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Products Offered

10.3.5 Delphi Automotive Plc Recent Development

10.4 Denso Corporation

10.4.1 Denso Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Denso Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Denso Corporation Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Denso Corporation Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Products Offered

10.4.5 Denso Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

10.5.1 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Products Offered

10.5.5 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Recent Development

10.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Hitachi Automotive

10.7.1 Hitachi Automotive Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hitachi Automotive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hitachi Automotive Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hitachi Automotive Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Products Offered

10.7.5 Hitachi Automotive Recent Development

10.8 Joyson Safety Systems

10.8.1 Joyson Safety Systems Corporation Information

10.8.2 Joyson Safety Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Joyson Safety Systems Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Joyson Safety Systems Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Products Offered

10.8.5 Joyson Safety Systems Recent Development

10.9 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

10.9.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Corporation Information

10.9.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Products Offered

10.9.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Recent Development

10.10 Autoliv Inc

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Autoliv Inc Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Autoliv Inc Recent Development 11 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

