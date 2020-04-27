Automotive Electronics Market In-Depth Research on Market Size & Forecast 2028 | Key Players: Hitachi Automotive Systems, Bosch Group, Delphi Automotive among Others

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Automotive Electronics Market.

According to the report, the high growth of the automotive industry in the emerging regions is expected to drive the demand of the automotive electronics market during the forecast period.

The industry has seen a preference for advanced safety systems in vehicles, such as crash data recorders, alcohol ignition interlocks, anti-lock braking, etc. This will also fuel the growth of the global market for automotive electronics.

OEMs invest heavily in R&D to produce high-performance goods at a reasonable cost and focus more on innovations for energy storage. In addition, the new manufacturing class has become more focused on electronics, allowing them to provide a high level of safety. Technology accounted for about 35 per cent of the total cost of vehicles in 2010. Nonetheless, automotive technology is projected to account for around 50 percent of the total cost of automobiles over the next two decades and with the current technological advances.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Hitachi Automotive Systems, Delphi Automotive, Infineon Technologies, Magna International, Continental AG, Bosch Group, HGM Automotive Electronics, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Audiovox, and Denso Corporation.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

The market can be classified on the basis of components into the electronic control units, sensors, current-carrying devices, and others. Due to high costs and massive quantities of electronic switches, fuses, wires mounted in cars, the current-carrying devices segment expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

In addition, environmental demands on the manufacturers to reduce overall fleet emissions add up to the cost of production. Small-scale manufacturers are also focused on product innovation to meet stringent standards, such as raising vehicle weight by eliminating lightweight components.

The market was bifurcated into OEM and Aftermarket depending on the sales channel. During the study, the OEM segment expected to lead the market. Because electronic components are an integral part of vehicles and play a vital role in vehicle performance, consumers prefer to purchase those components through OEMs.

Due to the introduction of electronic switches and fuses equipped with features such as latching, low noise, and ultra-miniaturization, the complexity of these components is growing. Such dynamics are also expected to complement the domination of OEMs over the whole forecast period for the sales channel market.

Based on the application, safety systems expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness and various government initiatives around the globe expected to boost the segment’s growth.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application, and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

The Asia Pacific projected to be the largest market during the forecast period. China and Japan meet the majority of drug demand in the Asia Pacific. Nevertheless, the small number of manufacturers offers regional suppliers an excellent investment opportunity to capitalize on local demand, thereby making the rest of the region an attractive place for investors.

The second-largest market is expected to be in North America. Due to increased automobile production and the involvement of key manufacturers, the US is expected to dominate the North American regional market over the forecast period.

Strict fuel economy and emission control standards are expected to drive the power train electronics market in this region.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Growth in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles

o Stringent government regulations on fuel emissions

o Demand for high performance, versatility, and environment-friendly vehicles

