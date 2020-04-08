Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy and Regional Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Research Report: BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Teijin Ltd, Tencate, DowDuPont, Cytec Solvay, Toray Industries, SGL Group, Gurit Holding Ag, Quickstep Holdings Limited, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Segmentation by Product: Bitumen, Elastomers, Polyvinyl Chloride, TPO, EPDM

Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Segmentation by Application: Exterior, Interior, Chassis, Powertrain & UTH

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyamide (PA)

1.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

1.2.4 Polyetherimide (PEI)

1.2.5 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

1.2.6 Polycarbonate (PC)

1.3 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics by Application

4.1 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Segment by Application

4.1.1 Exterior

4.1.2 Interior

4.1.3 Chassis

4.1.4 Powertrain & UTH

4.2 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics by Application

5 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Business

10.1 BASF SE

10.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BASF SE Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF SE Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.2 Celanese Corporation

10.2.1 Celanese Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Celanese Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Celanese Corporation Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Celanese Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Teijin Ltd

10.3.1 Teijin Ltd Corporation Information

10.3.2 Teijin Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Teijin Ltd Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Teijin Ltd Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Products Offered

10.3.5 Teijin Ltd Recent Development

10.4 Tencate

10.4.1 Tencate Corporation Information

10.4.2 Tencate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Tencate Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Tencate Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Products Offered

10.4.5 Tencate Recent Development

10.5 DowDuPont

10.5.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.5.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 DowDuPont Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 DowDuPont Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Products Offered

10.5.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.6 Cytec Solvay

10.6.1 Cytec Solvay Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cytec Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Cytec Solvay Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Cytec Solvay Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Products Offered

10.6.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Development

10.7 Toray Industries

10.7.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Toray Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Toray Industries Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Toray Industries Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Products Offered

10.7.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

10.8 SGL Group

10.8.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 SGL Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 SGL Group Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SGL Group Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Products Offered

10.8.5 SGL Group Recent Development

10.9 Gurit Holding Ag

10.9.1 Gurit Holding Ag Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gurit Holding Ag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Gurit Holding Ag Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Gurit Holding Ag Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Products Offered

10.9.5 Gurit Holding Ag Recent Development

10.10 Quickstep Holdings Limited

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Quickstep Holdings Limited Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Quickstep Holdings Limited Recent Development

10.11 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

10.11.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Products Offered

10.11.5 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Recent Development

11 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

